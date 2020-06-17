AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida Gators PG Andrew Nembhard Cuts List, Sets Transfer Decision Date

Zach Goodall

A timeline has been established and finalists have been selected for Florida Gators transferring point guard Andrew Nembhard, according to a report from reputable basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.

Nembhard will decide between Duke, Gonzaga, Stanford, USC, Memphis, and Georgetown on Monday, June 22nd. Numerous reports have emerged recently that Duke, Gonzaga, USC, and Memphis have been in the mix for Nembhard's services.

The 20 year old point guard had previously entered the NBA Draft for the second time in as many years on April 26th, before withdrawing and announcing his intentions to transfer from Florida on May 28th. Nembhard will have to sit out of the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules and will have two years of eligibility remaining when he can take the court in 2021-22.

At Florida, Nembhard facilitated the offense en route to 9.5 points and 5.5 assists per game in 67 starts, averaging 33 minutes per game. His departure, along with the cloudy future of rising sophomore Tre Mann, leaves the Gators relatively inexperienced at point guard in the immediate future. Mann entered the NBA Draft on the same day as Nembhard, retaining his eligibility, and has yet to announce his intentions.

Without Mann, the Gators are left with rising sophomore Ques Glover and redshirt junior Tyree Appelby at point guard, who sat out the 2019-20 season after transferring from Cleveland State. Both offer significant potential, but Glover had an up-and down freshman season and is undersized at 5-11, 175 lbs. Appelby has been an efficient scorer throughout his career, but his competition level in the Horizon League must be considered.

It is Provided the current situation at the position, it would likely be in Mann's best interest to return to Florida to compete for Nembhard's void starting role.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida Gators 2020 Signee Profile: QB Anthony Richardson

Getting to know Florida Gators 2020 quarterback signee Anthony Richardson, taking a look at his recruitment history and long-term projection at Florida.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Head Coach Dan Mullen Addressed Team on Social Injustice

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen wanted to keep discussions private, but ensured he spoke to the team regarding the latest social injustices seen throughout the United States.

Demetrius Harvey

2021 Florida Gators Target WR Christian Leary Commits to Alabama

After a recruiting battle, the Alabama Crimson Tide were the eventual winners for 2021 ride receiver Christian Leary.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators Coach Dan Mullen Talks Growth and Development of QB Kyle Trask

Seeing the field for an extensive period of time last season, Gators quarterback Kyle Trask will be fully prepared to start this upcoming season.

Demetrius Harvey

Mullen, Florida Gators Preparing for 'Normal Regular Season'

The Florida Gators are planning for a "normal regular season" in 2020 with fall camp set to start August 7th, but are preparing to adjust accordingly.

Zach Goodall

Report: Memphis in the Mix for Florida Gators Transferring PG Andrew Nembhard

After withdrawing from the draft to transfer from Florida, former Gators PG Andrew Nembhard is reportedly drawing interest from Memphis.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators Back on Campus, Freshman DE Princely Umanmielen Shows off New Gear

The Florida Gators football team returns to campus and freshman Princely Umanmielen showcases his experience on YouTube.

Demetrius Harvey

Athlon: Florida Gators' Kyle Trask the No. 15 QB in College Football

Is that too high, too low, or just right?

Zach Goodall

by

GatorsAreReady

Report: Gators Catcher Brady Smith Signs Free-Agent Contract With Rangers

The Gators will be losing their catcher to the MLB just days after the MLB Draft took off, leaving the Gators with plenty of returns.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators Football Schedule Ranked Second Easiest in SEC by ESPN FPI

The Florida Gators will enter the year with having one of the easiest schedules, according to an ESPN power index.

Demetrius Harvey

by

g102264