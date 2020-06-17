Florida Gators PG Andrew Nembhard Cuts List, Sets Transfer Decision Date

A timeline has been established and finalists have been selected for Florida Gators transferring point guard Andrew Nembhard, according to a report from reputable basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.

Nembhard will decide between Duke, Gonzaga, Stanford, USC, Memphis, and Georgetown on Monday, June 22nd. Numerous reports have emerged recently that Duke, Gonzaga, USC, and Memphis have been in the mix for Nembhard's services.

The 20 year old point guard had previously entered the NBA Draft for the second time in as many years on April 26th, before withdrawing and announcing his intentions to transfer from Florida on May 28th. Nembhard will have to sit out of the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules and will have two years of eligibility remaining when he can take the court in 2021-22.

At Florida, Nembhard facilitated the offense en route to 9.5 points and 5.5 assists per game in 67 starts, averaging 33 minutes per game. His departure, along with the cloudy future of rising sophomore Tre Mann, leaves the Gators relatively inexperienced at point guard in the immediate future. Mann entered the NBA Draft on the same day as Nembhard, retaining his eligibility, and has yet to announce his intentions.

Without Mann, the Gators are left with rising sophomore Ques Glover and redshirt junior Tyree Appelby at point guard, who sat out the 2019-20 season after transferring from Cleveland State. Both offer significant potential, but Glover had an up-and down freshman season and is undersized at 5-11, 175 lbs. Appelby has been an efficient scorer throughout his career, but his competition level in the Horizon League must be considered.

It is Provided the current situation at the position, it would likely be in Mann's best interest to return to Florida to compete for Nembhard's void starting role.