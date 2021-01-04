Florida's Duruji Taking Advantage of Opportunity As Starter

Florida Gators forward has taken full advantage of the opportunity as a starter, finding his niche in blue and orange.

Down 40-37 with the clock approaching triple zeros in the first half against LSU, Florida guard Tyree Appleby penetrates the lane, kicks it out to Anthony Duruji on the right-wing; Duruji pulls from three. BANG!

Duruji knocks it down as time expires for the first twenty minutes of play, knotting the contest at 40 heading into the locker room.

Entering halftime of their home opener for conference play tied up, Florida overcame first-half sloppiness on the back of the 10 points scored by the junior forward.

Currently holding a five and one record—with their only loss coming against rival Florida State—the Gators have performed at a relatively high level thus far in the season, utilizing their athleticism and length to turn defensive efforts into quick and easy points at the other end.

However, those six games have already taken their toll on the talented unit.

Experiencing a multitude of trials and tribulations, the Florida Gators Men’s Basketball team has been battle-tested on and off the court this season more than any other. Specifically, the unfortunate situation surrounding junior forward Keyontae Johnson.

Being hospitalized following a collapse during a timeout of the Florida-Florida State game in Tallahasse, Johnson has been out of action since that moment. Fortunately, he has recovered to the point that he has remained involved with the team as a coach.

As a result, fresh faces have been called to step up in big ways, to keep afloat a team that was heavily dependent on the pro-level skillset of the third-year starter from Norfolk, Virginia.

Taking full advantage of that opportunity is the man plugged into Johnson’s spot in the starting lineup, Anthony Duruji.

Standing a 6-foot-7, 220 pounds, Duruji accompanies length with tremendous athleticism, an apparent focal point of the recruiting for Mike White given the makeups of Scottie Lewis and—now following significant growth (literally) from year one to year two—Tre Mann.

Forced to sit out last season following a transfer from Louisiana Tech to Florida after the 2018-19 season, the former Bulldog embodies the new norm amongst modern-day basketball players in that he has the ability to play at the rim as well as stretch the floor and knock down shots from time to time along the perimeter.

Starting the year out as a reserve, Duruji played sparing minutes and had little role in the game plan when coming off the bench. Averaging just 11.5 minutes through the first four games, the Maryland native struggled to find his niche outside of a rangy defender and glass cleaner at the four spot.

Seeing action in all contests to this point in the season, Duruji averages just 5.3 points shooting 41.4% from the floor, and 3.7 rebounds over the six games.

However, while there is no replacing a player of Johnson’s magnitude, Duruji has taken full advantage despite the circumstances and filled the large void left by the Preseason SEC Player of the Year rather nicely.

With an exponential increase in minutes over the past two games—with 27 against Vanderbilt and 34 against LSU—the Maryland native has begun to find his groove for the Gators as they have entered SEC action.

As a result, his efficiency on the floor has seen a significant uptick due to the rhythm more minutes create. Averaging just under 13 points on 65% from the floor and six rebounds in SEC action, Duruji has looked to be becoming a significant option on the offensive end—alongside fellow frontcourt member Colin Castleton—for a historically stagnant offensive team.

As Florida hits the road yet again en route to Tuscaloosa for a matchup with the Crimson Tide of Alabama Tuesday evening, the importance of Duruji continuing his hot streak is paramount.

As an individual that flew under the radar early in the season—due to his minimal presence on the court—his emergence comes with the heightened understanding of his skillset, and opposing teams will look to minimize his impact in any way possible.

However, taking advantage of the opportunity he has been given thus far, a large portion of the Gators' success hinges upon his performance on both sides of the ball as the unit progresses.

With the entire group showing flashes of talent throughout the past two games, Florida has a shot at making something special out of the 2020-21 season, especially with the Southeastern Conference open for the taking.

Currently sitting atop the standings in the SEC, Duruji has been a major catalyst for the Florida success, a feat he looks to continue during his time as the starting four.