Examining the past, present and future of each Florida Gators' scholarship basketball player for the 2022-23 season.

Photo: Denzel Aberdeen; Credit: University Athletic Association (Jordan McKendrick)

There's an uncharacteristic buzz surrounding Florida basketball in the summer months.

Seeing drastic turnover occur from top to bottom — with head coach Mike White, his assistants and four starters departing from Gainesville — the University of Florida brought in San Francisco head coach Todd Golden to take over at the helm.

While a mass exodus usually indicates that significant time is needed to rebuild, all the right pieces have fallen into the right places. The changing of the guard at the top of the program can serve as the pivotal turning point needed to surge back from the distressing state of mediocrity experienced as of late.

In an effort to reconstruct the program to its former status of consistency and excellence achieved under Billy Donovan, Golden made it a focus to draw in talented transfers to fill the bevy of holes the roster presented.

Adding on to the promising members retained from 2021-22, the Gators have compiled a more-than-capable unit to take the floor next season.

The mixture of new and familiar faces slates them to reconcile the program sooner rather than later under the new leadership.

In anticipation of Golden's first season in charge, AllGators plans to profile the 12 scholarship players occupying spots on the roster as they look to accomplish that mission in the upcoming season. We will start by examining the backcourt and work into the frontcourt over the next few weeks.

With Kyle Lofton and Trey Bonham's profiles completed, next up is the man occupying the final point guard spot on the Gators depth chart, true freshman Denzel Aberdeen.

Player History

Aberdeen’s road to Florida was smooth sailing in the midst of rocky waters. The waves he endured during his recruitment process presented room for wavering. He did not.

Choosing the Gators over Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Georgia Tech in September 2021, the Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Fla.) combo guard pledged to the previous staff in place under Mike White.

He was originally part of a three-man signee class in the 2022 cycle.

However, as the Gators endured White jumping ship to SEC rival Georgia after Florida’s SEC Tournament loss to Texas A&M, Aberdeen was tasked with evaluating his standing in the class. As were his fellow signees Malik Reneau and Jalen Reed.

Both Reneau and Reed departed from the Gators due to the state of uncertainty the program experienced. Instead, they chose to continue their playing careers at Indiana and LSU respectively.

Aberdeen was the lone survivor of the bunch, remaining firm in his pledge to suit up for the Gators after discussions with Golden affirmed his decision was still the right one.

Despite the hectic 2021-22 season and rapid changes to begin the offseason, Aberdeen’s loyalty to the orange and blue shined through as he stamped his ticket to Gainesville.

He enrolled at UF prior to the summer workout regiment that began on June 6.

2022-23 Season Role/Projection

Arriving as the newcomer in the Gators' backcourt, Aberdeen will likely see the floor minimally, if at all, in the upcoming year.

While at one time it looked as if he could step into the starting role due to need, the transfers who have slid in front of him on the depth chart will get the ball rolling on the Golden era.

Not being thrown into the fire should be considered a luxury for the former three-star guard coming out of high school. That allows time to work through the proper development plan for skillful, but raw, prospect.

While it may take some time for him to gain his footing at the collegiate level, his 6-foot-5, 180-pound frame suggests a smooth transition from high school to college when he does see the floor.

His prowess as a scorer is the promising tool he carries in his bag when that time arrives. However, his ability to do the little things — facilitate and defend — have flashed signs of potential.

The limb length and rare height at his disposal for someone occupying the one spot will aid his progression, specifically on the defensive end.

Able to excel in a fast-paced system at Dr. Phillips, Aberdeen’s core talents equip him to take on the starting point guard role when the likes of Lofton and Bonham move on.

As true freshmen who traveled to campus this summer, Aberdeen projects to be a high-upside project piece for Golden and Co. to sculpt into a starting-caliber guard.

That endeavor may take a year or two, but time is on their side. Luckily, so is Aberdeen’s skill level.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.