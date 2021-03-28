Gators Forward Colin Castleton Enters NBA Draft, Retains Eligibility

After a breakout season with the Florida Gators, forward Colin Castleton has entered his name in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Castleton has not hired an agent and has retained his college eligibility in the process, which would allow him to return to Florida if he elects to.

"After talking with my family and coaches, I look forward to receiving feedback that will help my dreams come true," Castleton wrote. "With that being said, I will be entering my name into the 2021 NBA Draft without hiring an agent and keeping my eligibility. Please respect my decision."

The 6-foot-11, 231-pound forward transferred to Florida from Michigan a year ago and received immediate eligibility to play in 2020-21. Castleton would emerge as a starter for Florida in 21 games, averaging 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.1 assists per game shooting 59.7 percent from the field.

Castleton did not start a game for Michigan in two seasons but hit his stride after returning to play in his home state as a Daytona Beach native. Castleton would go on to make 11-of-14 shots in the NCAA Tournament and a near-perfect 11-of-12 free throws, posting a double-double in each of Florida's games before being eliminated by Oral Roberts in the second round.

A rising senior, Castleton could elect to return to Florida in 2021 as one of the team's now most-seasoned veterans. Guard Tre Mann entered the NBA Draft following the end of the season as well, but hired an agent and waived his remaining college eligibility. Guards Noah Locke and Ques Glover as well as forward Osayi Osifo have since entered the NCAA transfer portal.

However, should NBA teams like his potential enough, Castleton could elect to keep his name in the draft pool and hire an agent at some point. The deadline for players to decide if they will remain in the draft or return to school has not yet been decided, nor has the date of the 2021 NBA Draft as the schedules of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 NBA seasons were thrown off due to the coronavirus pandemic.