Gators Hoops Complete 2022-23 Schedule; Announce SEC Play

The Florida Gators 2022-23 basketball schedule is officially finalized.

The SEC released the Gators hoops conference play dates on Wednesday morning, filling out the remainder of the Florida schedule. Learning of the out-of-conference schedule back in July, the early September release of the SEC slate comes precisely two months before the year's first matchup.

Times and television designations will will come at a later notice, but the dates are set for the longevity of the Gators' Southeastern Conference contests.

Florida will move from out-of-conference play in the Jumpman Invitational to their SEC slate quickly as they hit the road to The Plains for a matchup featuring mentor (Bruce Pearl) versus mentee (Golden) against the reigning league champion Auburn Tigers on Dec. 28.

A two-game home stretch that includes Texas A&M, the team that knocked UF out of the SEC Tournament a season ago, and Georgia, former head coach Mike White's return to Gainesville, will follow the Gators battle against Auburn to begin SEC play.

In February, Florida will endure a tough combination of road opponents when it travels to take on Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Georgia in the most crucial month of the regular season. Home contests against Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Kentucky are trickled in to break up the potentially daunting stretch.

Florida closes the year with LSU at home before the SEC Tournament from March 8-12.

The Gators open their season on Nov. 7 at home against Stony Brook.

You can find Florida's full 2022-23 schedule below:

Nov. 7 - vs. Stony Brook

Nov. 11 - vs. Kennesaw State

Nov. 14 - vs. Florida Atlantic

Nov. 18 - @ Florida State

Nov. 24-27 - Phil Knight Legacy (Portland, Ore.)

Nov. 30 - vs. Florida A&M

Dec. 4 - vs. Stetson

Dec. 7 - vs. UConn

Dec. 14 - vs. Ohio (Tampa, Fla.)

Dec. 20 - Jumpman Invitational (Charlotte, N.C.)

Dec. 28 - @ Auburn

Jan 4. - vs. Texas A&M

Jan. 7 - vs. Georgia

Jan. 10 - @ LSU

Jan. 14 - vs. Missouri

Jan. 18 - @ Texas A&M

Jan. 21 - @ Mississippi State

Jan. 25 - vs. South Carolina

Jan. 28 - @ Kansas State (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)

Feb. 1 - vs. Tennessee

Feb. 4 - @ Kentucky

Feb. 8 - @ Alabama

Feb. 11 - vs. Vanderbilt

Feb. 15 - vs. Ole Miss

Feb. 18 - @ Arkansas

Feb. 22 - vs. Kentucky

Feb. 25 - @ Vanderbilt

Feb. 28 - @ Georgia

March 4 - vs. LSU

March 8-12 - SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.)

