Gators Basketball to Re-Enter Bubbleville, Face Army, Boston College

Demetrius Harvey

It's been a whirlwind of a start of the season for Gators head coach Mike White and his basketball team. While the team was slated to play in Bubbleville on Nov. 25 and 27, the team had to delay that visit due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program itself.

Now, the Gators are heading to Bubbleville at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville (Conn.) to face off against Army on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 2:30 p.m. and Boston College on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Florida was slated to face off against Oklahoma this week, but that game also had to be moved. Now the Gators will not play Oklahoma until the start of next season in Norman.

On Nov. 2, Florida released this statement concerning the start of its season:

"The Florida men's basketball team has paused team activities for one week due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing protocols. The Gators will not play this week's scheduled games vs. UMass Lowell and Virginia."

Due to the event taking place over 11 days, it was able to get the Gators back in the mix, adjusting its schedule.

Bubbleville featured over 30 men's and women's teams playing 40 games at the Mohegan Sun Arena, featuring plenty of tournaments, including the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Women's challenge and the Gazelle Group's Empire Classic.

Multiple teams were forced to withdraw from the bubble, including the No. 2-ranked Baylor men's team and the No. 3-ranked Connecticut women's team.

This will mark the first game for Mike White's basketball team that finished with a lowly record of just 20-16 (9-9).

Comments

Basketball

