Erik Pastrana Added to Gators Basketball Staff

Florida makes its first assistant coaching hiring of the 2021 offseason official.

One down, one to go.

Florida made the hiring of Oklahoma State assistant coach Erik Pastrana official on Monday morning, the school announced.

"We're really excited about Erik joining the Florida program," head coach Mike White said in a release. "He has a proven track record, coaching and recruiting at a high level everywhere he’s been and will be a great fit with our team and our staff."

Pastrana most recently spent two seasons with the Cowboys and played an influential part in the development of star guard Cade Cunningham, who is widely projected to be the No. 1 pick in this summer's 2021 NBA Draft.

“I am beyond excited to join one of the elite programs in all of college basketball,” Pastrana said. “Having grown up in Florida, I am fully aware of the tradition and passion that comes with being a part of Florida Basketball. I don’t take this opportunity lightly and can’t wait to help continue the success this university and its fans deserve.

“I am so thankful for the past two years at Oklahoma State working alongside one of my best friends in Mike Boynton. It was going to take a special situation for me to leave Stillwater, and I found that in the University of Florida and Coach White. Let’s get to work! Go Gators!”

Before Oklahoma State, Pastrana spent one season at Florida Atlantic under former UF assistant Dusty May, who previously the Gators coached alongside White from 2015-18. Prior to FAU, Pastrana served on the Florida International, Stephen F. Austin, Daytona State College, and Kansas State.

Born and raised in Miami, Pastrana has experience coaching basketball in Florida at the prep, junior college, and Division 1 levels. He'll be expected to contribute heavily as a recruiter throughout the state as such.

Florida has one position left to fill on its assistant coaching staff after the addition of Pastrana. Former UF assistants Jordan Mincy (Jacksonville) and Darris Nichols (Radford) took head coaching jobs following the end of the 2020-21 season.