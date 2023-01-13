Forward CJ Felder Taking Temporary Leave of Absence from Gators

Florida Gators forward CJ Fedler is taking a temporary leave of absence from the basketball program, head coach Todd Golden announced on Friday during his media availability. The reason for Felder's hiatus is unknown, although Golden shared that it is not disciplinary related.

The door is open for him to rejoin the team "when he's ready."

Felder is averaging 2.5 points on 53.6% from the floor and 3.1 rebounds in 13.2 minutes per game this season for the Gators.

In 2021-22, the former Boston College transfer performed in a rotational role at the four spot with Anthony Duruji but struggled to live up to the expectations he garnered for himself as a transfer due to a hernia in his hip. The lingering injury limited his mobility in his junior season.

However, he spoke on the relief he felt after rehabbing the injury in the preseason, showcasing the added fluidity he lacked a year ago in the preseason practice sessions.

When the new coaching staff took over in Gainesville, Felder was expected to serve a considerable role in the thin backcourt the Gators held heading into the year.

Felder initially began the season as a starter, where he brought high-level defensive and rebounding services to the hardwood, but has seen his role dwindle of late, recording just over five minutes per game in the Gators SEC slate that began on Dec. 28. The playing time decrease came to a head on Tuesday as the power forward failed to see the court in Florida road victory at LSU.

Alex Fudge, who presents the length, explosion and offensive prowess desirable in the SEC, has taken over as the team's starter in the past eight contests.

As a result, the Gators will move forward with just one true four on the roster. That will likely force Florida to operate in two big looks — with Colin Castleton and Jason Jitoboh occupying spots on the floor simultaneously — or play small ball with the likes of Will Richard or Riley Kugel at the four in relief of Fudge.

The Gators will take the court for the first time without Felder on Saturday as they host the No. 20 Missouri Tigers inside Exactech Arena.

