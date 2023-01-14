Gators Forward Colin Castleton Eclipses 1,000-Point Mark at Florida

Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton surpassed a major milestone on Saturday afternoon as he eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for the orange and blue.

He is the first Gators player to reach the mark since Chris Chiozza in 2018 and stands as the second Florida transfer ever to post 1,000 points at UF alongside Dorian Finney-Smith. Castleton joins the exclusive club as the 55th all-time Gators basketball player to reach the milestone.

Coming into the day needing just 11 points to reach the quadruple-digit total in points, Castleton reached that goal against an undersized Missouri team with a layup.

Since his transfer from Michigan three offseasons ago, Castleton has served as a mainstay in the Gators' lineup at the five spot to account for 14.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.4 blocks per game in 68 appearances (65 starts).

When Todd Golden and his staff took over, retaining the talented big man from Deland, Fla., was a major focal point as they looked to head into year one with one of the most experienced and highly regarded bigs in the SEC. His return has paid dividends for the new Florida staff thus far.

He currently boasts one of the highest usage rates of any player in college basketball when on the court, regardless of size or position. His nifty interior footwork, court vision and expanded range make him a difficult threat to opposing defenses.

However, despite his presence as a scorer, Castleton's most applauded contribution comes rim protector. His ability to alter shots has elevated as of late, aiding the Gators to back-to-back SEC victories and to the nation's No. 21 defensive efficiency margin.

He's totaled 12 blocked shots in the last two matchups against Georgia (7) and LSU (5).

The Gators are in action today against the Missouri Tigers as they look to extend a promising two-game win streak to three against the nation's No. 20 team.

Florida is currently leading the Tigers, 52-48, with 9:34 to go in the second half.

