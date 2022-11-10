Gators Forward Commit Thomas Haugh Signs with Florida

Perkiomen School (Pennsburg, Penn.) power forward and Florida commit Thomas Haugh put pen to paper on Thursday morning to officially close his recruitment. Haugh is currently the lone pledge in the 2023 cycle for Todd Golden and Co.

"We are very excited to add Thomas to our program here at the University of Florida," Golden said about his new signee. "Thomas embodies many of the qualities we look for when recruiting student-athletes. He's selfless, has a great attitude, and values the tradition and history of our program. On the floor, he's a 6-foot-9 hybrid skilled forward that can dribble, pass, and shoot. He can defend multiple positions and has a great basketball IQ. He will be a great addition to our program."

Haugh committed to the Gators in late June and has remained steady with the new staff since that pledge. Standing at 6-foot-9, 200 pounds, Haugh gives Florida a talented stretch-four project to develop depth in the frontcourt in future seasons under the Golden regime.

Currently, Haugh is most developed as a defender, given the desirable length and fluidity he carries at his size. He has thrived when serving around the basket as a traditional rim protector but has also flashed the capability to step out and take on guards when prompted by switches off screens or playing help on free runners in the half-court.

His athleticism can provide versatility on both ends of the floor.

While he's still raw offensively, he's flashed the potential to score at all three levels during his time in prep hoops.

When Haugh arrives at Florida, the staff will look to refine his offensive skillset and add weight to him to maximize his talents at the next level.

