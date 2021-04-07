Former Gators F Osayi Osifo to Transfer to Jacksonville

As part of the mass exodus occurring within the Florida Gators basketball program, forward Osayi Osifo announced his transfer from the program on March 26, 2020, following a tumultuous 2020-21 season for UF.

On the market for just under two weeks, Osifo made a quick turnaround to announce that he will be rejoining a familiar face in former Gators assistant coach — now head coach — Jordan Mincy to continue his playing career at Jacksonville University (Jacksonville, Fla.) via Twitter.

As the second former Florida Gators transfer from this offseason to find a home, Osifo joins Omar Payne — who is headed to Illinois — as the current players to find new homes thus far.

Seeing limited time in blue and orange since his arrival as part of the 2020 recruiting class — where he was ranked as the number one overall power forward in JUCO — Osifo was a rather insignificant piece to the operations of Florida’s on-court presence in his 20 games in Gainesville.

However, despite playing just 10 minutes per game on the season, Osifo provided depth to a unit that struggled to find bench production from their bigs following the loss of Keyontae Johnson in the opening portion of the season.

Providing 1.9 points on 55.6 percent shooting from the floor and 2.6 rebounds per game, Osifo failed to carve out a role for himself even in the absence of Johnson but looks to do so with the Dolphins going forward.

Standing at 6-foot-7, 225-pounds, Osifo plays with an aggressive mentality, possessing a high motor as well as the length and athleticism needed to serve as a foundational piece for what head coach Jordan Mincy is attempting to build at JU.

With what is likely to be a rendition of the Florida Gators scheme in Jacksonville, Osifo will get an opportunity to shine with two years of college eligibility remaining.

As for the direction Florida takes to replace Osifo, Mike White and staff added Boston College transfer CJ Felder to the frontcourt rotation and will continue to look for talented depth pieces to patch the plethora of holes left by the figures departing from the program.