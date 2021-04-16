Gators Make Four Basketball Transfers Official, Updates Eligibility

Florida officially welcomed four players from the NCAA transfer portal to its men's basketball team on Wednesday.

Florida made four transfers into its basketball program official on Thursday: Forward CJ Felder (Boston College), guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (Charleston Southern), guard Myreon Jones (Penn State) and guard Brandon McKissic (Missouri-Kansas City).

You can find quick biographies for each player provided by UF communications, as well as their remaining eligibility following their transfer to Florida. We've also included footage of each player's game (other than McKissic) as provided by Eric Fawcett on Twitter.

CJ Felder F | 6-7 | 230 | Sumter, S.C. | Sumter HS | Boston College Years of eligibility remaining: 2* *Eligible for COVID-19 waiver for a third season Felder posted 9.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots per game last season at BC. He notched 12 double-figure scoring performances in 50 appearances at BC, including a 17-point, 14-rebound game against Wake Forest (2/10/21). He also had nine games with three or more blocked shots, including a career high of six at Miami (3/5/21).

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. G | 6-4 | 210 | Athens, Ga. | Cedar Shoals HS | Charleston Southern Years of eligibility remaining: 1 Fleming scored 1,510 points at Charleston Southern and is a two-time Big South Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-conference honoree. A 6-foot-4 guard, Fleming averaged 20.1 points and 7.4 rebounds during the 2020-21 season and tallied 22 double-doubles over the course of his four seasons with the Buccaneers. Fleming has proven prolific at getting to the free throw line, averaging more than four free throws made per game last season while converting at a better than 80% clip. He has posted six career 30-point games and 30 games with 20 or more.

Myreon Jones G | 6-3 | 180 | Birmingham, Ala. | Lincoln Academy | Penn State Years of eligibility remaining: 1* *Eligible for COVID-19 waiver for a second season Jones led the Nittany Lions with 15.3 points per game last season and averaged 10.4 points per game over three seasons at PSU. He has 12 career 20-point games, including a career-best 29 in a win at Nebraska (2/23/21) and three such performances against top-25 opponents. He has posted one double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds vs. Syracuse (11/29/19) and 11 times has made four or more 3-pointers, twice knocking down six (2/4/20 at Michigan State, 2/23/21 at Nebraska).