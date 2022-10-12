Gators German F/C Aleks Szymczyk Talks Drastic Transition to College Hoops

The journey to the stage of Divison-I basketball is drastically different for each individual who accomplishes the impressive feat.

That process is magnified when you’re doing so from near Frankfurt, Germany.

Florida freshman center Aleks Szymczyk, who signed onto the squad late in the 2022 recruiting cycle to fill a much-needed frontcourt spot on the roster, has a unique path to the SEC hardwood as a byproduct of Florida head coach Todd Golden's propensity to acquire international talent.

However, this isn't the first time the German has made his way overseas for basketball, although he hopes it's more substantial than his previous eight-month stint.

"I started playing basketball pretty late," Szymczyk admitted on Tuesday. "I played for two years in Germany and then it was my always dream because I'd never been to the United States before and I always wanted to play basketball in the United States, high school basketball. I decided to look for an opportunity to go overseas. I found an agency which has a connection to Lakeland.

"So, I ended up in Victory Christian [Academy], like a small Christian High School in Lakeland, and I ended up being there for eight months, but because of COVID, I had to go back earlier than I expected. I didn't get to play AAU, and I was pretty much under the radar because I didn't get to play AAU and didn't get all these looks from those college coaches."

His return to Germany derailed what he hoped to be the start of vast recognition for his talents. Nevertheless, he continued to work toward his goal of playing at the next level in America.

Eventually, the rollercoaster journey still aligned with his desired destination.

"I was pretty lucky to end up here, honestly, because I knew someone who knew coach Golden, who worked with coach Golden before when coach Golden had a German player before at Columbia," he explained. "So, that was like the contact I had, and he needed a big guy who can stretch the floor, so I was the perfect fit.

"They flew me over for an official visit and the rest is history."

However, while there is a significant transition from high school to college ball already for athletes who grew up in the American system, Szymczyk is forced to learn a new brand of basketball compared to the European style he's grown accustomed to since he began playing at 16.

In the early stages of the transition, having been on campus for only 56 days due to his late addition to the class, the struggle is evident to him – and those who have watched the preseason practices to this point.

"It was also [difficult] when I was back in Lakeland. The first weeks when I was here, I really struggled, made a lot of mistakes. I still make some mistakes from time to time, but I felt like it got better. It got to the point where I can play with my head free. Because then I was constantly in my head thinking, 'Oh, should I make this pass?' I was a lot of thinking. Now I feel like I make it more subconsciously."

The most noticeable difference, according to Szymczyk, is the speed at which the game operates. In Europe, he said there are 1.5 seconds to decipher the correct read to make a play, whether it be passing, shooting or putting the ball on the floor to back down his defender.

In his early exposure to American-style basketball, that time to make conscious choices shrinks significantly to just 0.5 seconds. Obviously, the calculations aren't exact, but the difference provides

"It's way faster, and if you make a wrong read, you get punished for it pretty fast."

On Tuesday, the big man had a down day of practice, categorized by struggles to contend with the physicality of the big men on the interior for rebounds or contend with them at the basket.

The lapses are expected for someone unaccustomed to the nuances of the game in the capacity of Szymczyk.

Luckily for him and his progression, he battles with highly talented big man Colin Castleton each day in practice, sharpening his skillset through trial and error against one of the league's best big men.

Szymczyk's embraced the challenge Castleton presents on both ends of the floor, while simultaneously attempting to absorb the information his teammate has to offer.

"It's been amazing," Szymczyk said when asked about working against the fifth-year senior. "It's great. I love it. He's a great player. He can score the ball [from] any position on the floor. He's pretty tough to guard. I like challenges. I love playing against him every day and competing against him.

"He gives me a lot of advice. I enjoy every second being on the court with him, honestly, because he helps me get better and also long term too to help the program."

The adjustment to the American style of the game may limit his opportunity to see playing time in year one of his Florida career. At this moment in time, he's a project piece for Carlin Hartman – the coach of the big men – to mold.

However, his physical intangibles, capabilities as a shooter and desire to learn the game slate Szymczyk to eventually assume a contributing role for Florida in the future, if he remains on the proper development track.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.