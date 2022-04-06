Gators Basketball Names Victor Lopez Strength and Conditioning Coordinator

Todd Golden announces the hire of Victor Lopez as the one to lead Florida basketball's strength and conditioning department.

Todd Golden continues to piece together his first staff as the Florida Gators head coach, hiring Victor Lopez as the strength and conditioning coordinator for the program.

Lopez, who spent the three-year duration of Golden's tenure at San Francisco working with men's and women's basketball, women's soccer and triathlon teams, comes to Florida as an integral asset to aiding the fast-paced style of play Golden will look to implement.

Simultaneously, free dividing his focus amongst multiple sports in the past, Lopez becomes specialized in basketball with the move to UF.

"Victor's professional path and life experience have helped him become a great mentor and motivator for student-athletes," Golden said when asked about the move. "He brings technical knowledge and understanding to the job, and he builds meaningful connections with student-athletes as he helps them pursue their potential."

Obviously, his ability to maximize athletes' potential on the court with the weight and conditioning program is the utmost important task.

However, a knack for forming connections and relationships will prove monumental to establish a thriving culture in Gainesville going forward. That's especially true as Golden, Lopez and company look to pin down prospects from the transfer portal and high school ranks to retool the barren Gators roster heading into 2022-23.

In the early days of the new era in Gainesville, Golden has surrounded himself with familiar faces that understand his philosophy and way of operation.

Lopez is another to fit that mold.

