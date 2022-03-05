Keyontae Johnson Honored In Gators Starting Lineup for Regular-Season Finale

The Florida Gators honor small forward Keyontae Johnson in the starting five.

For the first time since Dec. 12, 2020, Gators forward Keyontae Johnson returned to the starting lineup.

On Saturday, Florida honored seven seniors prior to their final appearance inside Exactech Arena. That included an integral piece to the puzzle that hasn't participated in live-action for 448 days.

Florida basketball paid tribute to Johnson by starting him for the first ten seconds of the Gators' regular-season finale against Kentucky.

The honorary ceremony included Johnson hugging players from both teams, as well as Kentucky coach John Calipari, kissing the Gator logo at midcourt and embracing head coach Mike White as he left the floor in orange and blue threads for the final time.

Johnson, who starred as a top talent on the Florida roster in each season he played, was well on his way to another strong campaign during the 2020-21 college basketball season.

However, just four games into the year – when Florida traveled to Florida State to take on the Seminoles in their annual Sunshine State matchup – Johnson collapsed on the court during a timeout.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he spent ten days slowly recovering before being released. Unfortunately, he was never medically cleared to resume his basketball career.

Since then, the Norfolk (Va.) native has remained engaged with the program as a constant presence in all facets, serving in a player-coaching role for White's staff.

During his playing career at Florida, Johnson flashed professional-level potential before the unfortunate incident. He tallied 11.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in 71 collegiate outings.

The emotional tribute is a testament to the impact he has had on the Gators program, both on and off the court.

Florida will look to ride the spark Johnson provided today and throughout the year to knock off No. 7 Kentucky in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

