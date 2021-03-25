Florida Assistant Jordan Mincy Takes Jacksonville Head Coaching Job

Photo: Jordan Mincy; Credit: University of Florida athletic association

Onto the offseason and both roster and coaching staff shuffling in college basketball.

Late in the same day that guard Tre Mann declared for the 2021 NBA Draft, Florida Gators assistant Jordan Mincy agreed to become the next head coach for Jacksonville University, as reported by Graham Hall of the Gainesville Sun.

Mincy spent six seasons with the Gators, joining the staff after Mike White was hired as head coach in 2015. Florida compiled a 123-75 record with Mincy on staff, reaching the NCAA Tournament four times and making it as far as the Elite Eight in 2017.

In 2016, Mincy was named one of the top 30 coaches under 30 years old by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. He was also named to the Black Coaches Watch List compiled by the Advancement of Blacks in Sports (ABIS) earlier this March.

Mincy spent two seasons with White at Louisiana Tech before making the move to Florida, also previously coaching at Toledo, College of Charleston, Kent State, and South Carolina. Mincy played his college ball at Kent State from 2005-09, where he averaged 3.1 points, 2.6 assists, and nearly both a steal and a rebound in about 22 minutes on the floor per game, shooting 38 percent from the floor.

Jacksonville relieved head coach Tony Jasick in early March after he compiled a 95-122 record in seven seasons, going 42-60 against Atlantic Sun opponents. JU's 2020-21 season was cut short before the beginning of its conference tournament due to an abundance of positive COVID-19 test results within the program.