Gators Forward Keyontae Johnson Won't Enter Draft, Awaiting Medical Clearance

After spending the majority of the season out following a medical emergency, Gators forward Keyontae Johnson plans to prepare for the upcoming season.

Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson provided an update on his health and future earlier today following a medical emergency that cost him the majority of his season in 2020. Johnson, a rising senior, stated he does not plan to enter the NBA Draft at this time and is working on progressing towards his medical clearance.

"Thank you for the prayers and concern that you all have shown to me during these trying few months," Johnson began on social media. "It is extremely touching and very much appreciated to have the support of Gator Nation and the world standing by my side. I am progressing & steadily making progress daily in my health.



"I am patiently waiting on medical clearance. While speaking with my Family, Doctors, Coaches and Athletic Trainer I've decided not to enter my name into the 2021 NBA Draft. I plan to keep working to prepare for the upcoming season. My story continues to be written & driven by God! God Gators! All Love, Keyontae."



Last season, Johnson would play in just four games before being forced to miss the remainder of his season after collapsing on the court during the team's contest against the Florida State Seminoles in December.

Johnson entered the season as the SEC's Preseason Player of the Year. With his absence, Florida struggled to replace his production but made up for it with new faces on its roster.

Florida's season would not go as planned, though the team did make it past the first round of the NCAA Tournament before being upset by Oral Roberts.

In three seasons with Florida, Johnson would average 26.8 minutes per game, while scoring 11.1 points per game, including 14 PPG in his most recent full season. He's started 55 out of 71 possible games played for Florida.

If Johnson were to make a return, it would quell some of the uneasiness the program currently has on its roster. Currently, Florida has seen several players transfer or enter the NBA Draft, while acquiring a few players via the transfer portal themselves.

Johnson's return would certainly be welcomed, but first, he must get cleared medically prior to making any long-term decisions.