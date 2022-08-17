Former Gators SF Keyontae Johnson Drops Top Four, Nears Transfer Decision

Former Florida Gators star forward Keyontae Johnson is not giving up on his playing career just yet.

On Wednesday, Johnson provided an update into that process, announcing he is down to four schools according to On3Sports.

He names Kansas State, Memphis, Nebraska and Western Kentucky as finalists.

In his 71 appearances over three seasons at Florida, Johnson averaged 12.7 points on 51.2% from the floor and and 6 rebounds per game during his time with the Gators.

His excellence on the hardwood in those contests flashed a clear path to the NBA following another solid campaign in 2020-21. He often shined as the best player on the court.

However, in December 2020 during a game at Florida State, Johnson’s saw his promising career thrown into question as he collapsed on the floor against the Seminoles. He was rushed to Tallahassee Memorial hospital where he stayed for 10 days following the incident.

Johnson decided to stayed put at the University of Florida as he began to weigh his options, working in a player-coaching role for former head coach Mike White as he worked toward his degree.

He was honored on the Gators senior night against Kentucky in Gainesville to end last season, starting the contest for the opening tip.

Entering the transfer portal on May 1, Johnson has searched for a new home that medically clears him to participate, unlike the Florida medical staff that deemed him ineligible. His list of potential suitors is slim, but the Huskies, Hilltoppers, Tigers and Wildcats are all willing to take the chance on the professional-level talent at his peak.

Johnson is expected announce his transfer destination within the next seven days.

