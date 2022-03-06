Gators Earn No. 9 Seed in SEC Tournament; Will Face Texas A&M

The Florida Gators earn the No. 9 seed in the SEC Tournament field. They will face eighth-seeded Texas A&M on Thursday at noon.

The SEC Tournament seeding and schedule have been set for Tampa Bay (Fla).

Following the final Saturday of the college basketball regular season, the Southeastern Conference has come to its inevitable close with teams falling into place in the bracket.

Due to a five-way tie for fifth with a quintet of programs teetering on .500 at 9-9 in conference play, tiebreakers determined that the Florida Gators earned the No. 9 seed. They are scheduled to take on the eight seed Texas A&M Aggies on Thursday.

In the last matchup between the two programs this season, the Gators traveled into College Station looking to avenge a blowout loss on the road to Kentucky.

Struggling to find a rhythm for much of the, UF allowed the Aggies to take advantage of their abysmal 28.8% shooting from the field to build a sizable lead.

While the Gators were able to piece together a comeback late in the second half, Texas A&M’s guards Quentin Jackson and Wade Taylor IV proved to be too much. Florida dropped their second contest in a row as a result.

Now, under similar circumstances, the Gators enter the SEC tournament bout with Texas A&M following their season-finale loss at home to that same Kentucky squad.

The Aggies will look to replicate history against the Gators to advance.

However, Florida will need things to be different this time to stay afloat on its disintegrating bubble.

Finding substantiated success in the conference tournament will be crucial for Florida’s chances at a March Madness berth. However, given their mediocre finish to the season, the Gators will be forced to take the road less traveled in their quest to keep the 2021-22 season alive.

Tip-off for Florida’s first-round bout with the Aggies is scheduled for Thursday at noon on SEC Network. The winner will advance to face the SEC regular-season champion and top-seeded Auburn Tigers on Friday.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.