Florida Gators Basketball at Ole Miss Postponed Due to COVID-19

The SEC has postponed the Florida Gators basketball game against Ole Miss slated to take place on Dec. 29.

As the resurgence of COVID-19 continues to plague the country, countless sports organizations have dealt with the impact, including college basketball.

Today, the Southeastern Conference announced that the Florida Gators basketball game against the Ole Miss Rebels, slated to take place in Oxford, has been postponed. The game was slated to take place tomorrow, Dec. 29.

"The Florida at Ole Miss men's basketball game of December 29 has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Florida basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements," the SEC said in a statement.

"A make-up date has not been determined at this time."

Florida transfer guard Myreon Jones missed Florida's win last week against Stony Brook due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The Gators are currently 9-3, with Ole Miss as the program's first SEC competitor this season. The program got off to a fantastic start, starting 7-0 before dropping the next two games against Oklahoma and Texas Southern over the next two weeks. They've also lost to Maryland in a close bout, 70-68.

Florida's last game came against Stony Brook where they were able to secure a victory, 87-62. They've had wins over teams such as Florida State, Cal and Ohio State thus far this season.

The team's leader in points per game this season has been forward Colin Castleton who is currently averaging 14.8 PPG, he has added 9.3 boards per game, too, along with 1.8 assists per game and 2.5 blocks per game.

The team has also seen transfer players such as Phlandrous Fleming Jr., Jones and Brandon McKissic come through in a big way, helping the program get over the top.

It is unclear when Florida basketball will resume, but it won't be opening SEC play tomorrow as expected.

