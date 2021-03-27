Florida Gators Forward Osayi Osifo Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Florida Gators forward Osayi Osifo entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday afternoon, he announced on Twitter.

Osifo spent just one season with the Gators after transferring to UF from junior college level Eastern Florida State College in July 2020, committing to the program as the No. 1 JUCO power forward in his class according to the 247Sports Composite.

Across 20 appearances with the Gators, Osifo averaged 1.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. Osifo emerged as a bigger part of the rotation after forward Keyontae Johnson suffered from a season-ending medical incident against Florida State in December, seeing double-digit minutes of action per game in both the SEC and NCAA Tournaments this year.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward should find suitors in the transfer portal given his résumé as a prospect and having a year at an SEC program under his belt. Osifo joins guards Noah Locke and Ques Glover in entering the portal since Florida's Round of 32 loss to Oral Roberts in the NCAA Tournament. Guard Tre Mann declared for the 2021 NBA Draft, as well.