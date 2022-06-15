Gators Transfer PG Kyle Lofton Ready to Assume Leadership Role with Florida

Florida graduate transfer guard Kyle Lofton welcomes the leadership role he will assume in the Gators backcourt in 2022-23.

Photo: Kyle Lofton; Credit: @GatorsMBK on Twitter

The Florida Gators basketball squad commenced their summer workout program on June 6 in Gainesville, marking the beginning of a highly anticipated ramp-up period to new head coach Todd Golden’s debut in November.

When he officially assumed his post as the Florida basketball coach in March, Golden hit the ground running to retool the squad with a mix of dependable and high-upside talent to enter year one. Only six scholarship players remain from a season ago, with center Colin Castleton being the lone returner to record meaningful minutes in back-to-back seasons.

When searching for transfer portal talent to reconstruct the lackluster roster left behind for Golden, he not only found talents with multiple years of college eligibility remaining who can develop under his wing but a ready-now veteran to step into an immense unfilled leadership role in the backcourt.

Snagging St. Bonaventure transfer guard Kyle Lofton off the open market, Golden equipped the Gators with an uber-talented primary ball-handler who will be asked to double as a veteran leader. Per Golden, Lofton “completes the group” of guards, likely due to the mix of talent and experience he brings.

Lofton understands the necessity for his leadership and embraces it.

“I think I’m a leader, first off.” he stated when asked about the strengths he will bring to Florida. “l love winning. … Being an older guy here, I think they all pretty much look up to me, so I got to be that leader, put that work in and hopefully they’ll follow.”

When last year came to an end and Lofton began exploring options for his future entering his final year of eligibility with the Bonnies. Looking to finish out his career alongside teammates Osun Osunniyi and Dominick Welch, who he stepped into the fold with at St. Bonaventure, his plans quickly changed when Welch elected to take his talents elsewhere via the transfer portal.

He and Osunniyi followed Welch out the door, hitting the portal in search of a bigger stage to showcase themselves on as their collegiate careers come to a close.

The trio found the upgrade they were looking for.

Welch (Alabama) and Lofton ended up in the SEC, while Osunniyi (Iowa State) headed to the Big 12.

Much like his transfer decision as a whole, a move down south wasn’t always in the cards for Lofton.

“When I came on my visit, this really wasn’t one of my top schools,” he said. “I was visiting Rutgers, Ohio State, Purdue and Arizona.”

That changed after a due process visit to Florida.

“I fell in love with the staff, their goals and where they could take my game. I think this is a great place for me to be. They understand players coming up now. Less structure, more up and down play. I can showcase my game better.”

Excelling as a floor general for the Bonnies over the years, Lofton was one of the few players in college basketball to post 5.9 assists per game (10th best in the NCAA) a season ago. His eye for getting teammates involved slates him as one of the best playmaking additions to any roster around the country.

Pairing that with efficient shooting, knocking down 40.2% of his shot attempts en route to 12.8 points per game, and an elite defensive prowess due to his length, the high-caliber prospect is expected to play significant minutes for Florida.

He will look to translate that multi-faceted toolkit to UF.

“Skill-wise, I think I can do everything a coach wants me to do,” he said. “Whether it’s facilitate one game, score one game, do for my teammates, whatever my job is, I’m gonna do that.”

Accordingly, Lofton attempts to take his game to the next level during his one year with the Gators.

He sees the potential for elevation with the added player development regimens he will receive at UF — including player-focused workouts, recovery, nutrition and more. But, more importantly, his impact as a leader will be vital to his progression and that of the Gators under Golden for years to come.

He has already undertaken that role in the early going of his Florida career. Fellow transfer point guard Trey Bonham said on Tuesday that he looks to take advantage of the tutelage Lofton can provide this season and has already begun studying him.

“We haven't been on the court too much, but his attention to detail,” Bonham said about the qualities of Lofton’s approach that stand out to him. “I'm just trying to watch him, watch every little thing he does.”

From one analytically efficient guard to another, Bonham’s high praise speaks volumes about Lofton's presence this upcoming year and the impact he can leave behind.

By being able to do that, he not only helps Golden and Co. kickstart a program turnaround but aids his own case for his future basketball aspirations as someone who can excel at the Power Six level.

“I can prove that I can do it anywhere, any level, and not just the Atlantic-10,” he said. “I’m here to show the country.”

