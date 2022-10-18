Observations and Notes from Florida Gators 2022-23 Preseason Practice

Photo: Denzel Aberdeen; Credit: Jordan McKendrick - University Athletic Association

Florida Gators basketball is nearing the closing stretch of their preseason practices with their season-opening matchup with Stony Brook, scheduled for Nov. 7, 20 days from now.

With Florida getting healthy, the offensive install and simulated scrimmage sessions have become a large part of the practice periods the Gators conduct each day. There’s only so much we can learn from players and coaches in practice, but with a bevy of new faces, seeing how guys operate now can be beneficial for fans looking to jump into the 2022-23 season, already feeling a strong connection with the squad.

As a result, All Gators provides observations and notes from the UF hoops practice session on Tuesday.

Hint: The new guys in Gainesville — whether that be from the transfer portal or the prep stage — are shining.

Observations and Notes From Gators Basketball Preseason Practice No. 5

Observations

Will Richard isn’t afraid to take chances defensively

Last week, we discussed Will Richard’s return to Gators practice following a nearly three-week absence due to a knee injury he suffered just before the first preseason practice.

He shined in his individual workout prior to that practice as a shooter — a skill that leads assistant coach Kevin Hovde to credit him as one of the best pure shooters on the unit — but didn’t perform at a full participation level. Richard returned to the floor in an unlimited capacity on Monday where he began to shine as a two-way player. His capability on the offensive end — scoring at all three levels with ease — is the staple of his game.

However, Tuesday’s practice provided more than just his talents on the offensive side of the ball. On top of that, Richard has the potential to be an opportunistic defender.

Following a chase-down block of guard Trey Bonham on Monday, Richard followed up that performance by being a menace on the defensive end for the first team unit he worked against on Tuesday. Namely, his instincts and active hands won him a plethora of disruptive plays on his report card.

Playing excellent off-ball defense to wreak havoc on opposing big men with his length and quickness, Richard plays with supreme hustle and grit as he attempts to create turnovers on a regular basis.

There are times when his instincts are more hazardous than helpful.

At points on Tuesday, his propensity to jump for steals pushed him out of position, giving the offense the ability to speed up and not allow him to recover. When he does take those risks, however, he’s winning more reps than he loses. That’s making that aggressiveness easier for Florida to live with, given the added possessions he creates.

If he can find the happy medium between his ultra-aggressiveness and the alternative of playing timid to remain in front of his assignment, then Richard can add to an already talented group of defenders the Florida roster holds.

Denzel Aberdeen is putting it together

As the preseason portion of the year continues, the Florida Gators freshmen continue to adjust to the speed of play at the collegiate level.

Point guard Denzel Aberdeen took the next step in that process on Tuesday.

Scoring on two straight possessions in a scrimmage setting, Aberdeen handled the ball well and played well with forward C.J. Felder in pick and roll at the top of the key to score at the basket off of a drive down the right side of the lane.

In addition to his offensive surge, the freshman made a great play on sideline inbound play to set himself up with a transition slam. He used his length to disrupt the passing lane, tipping the ball into the backcourt where he gained possession and went unimpeded to the rim.

He still made mistakes at points, most notably allowing Alex Fudge to receive an easy back-door bucket as he got caught ball-watching, but he answered with a corner three on the ensuing possession.

However, Tuesday proved to be one of his better days in practice overall. From what All Gators has seen — although we haven’t attended every practice — it was his most productive day of the preseason.

The development won't equate to playing time in the short term due to the influx of talent and depth in front of him, but the faster Aberdeen progresses, the better for Todd Golden and his staff beyond the upcoming season.

Notes

Kyle Lofton returned to practice Tuesday in a non-contact capacity. He worked through drills early in the day and in the dummy offense portion of the day. He looked fluid in his movement as he ramps up from the groin injury he suffered over two weeks ago.

returned to practice Tuesday in a non-contact capacity. He worked through drills early in the day and in the dummy offense portion of the day. He looked fluid in his movement as he ramps up from the groin injury he suffered over two weeks ago. Trey Bonham continues to benefit from Lofton’s absence as he’s forced to learn the offense from multiple spots. He knocked down a few triples on Tuesday and made impressive entry passes to big men to set up scoring opportunities. He is the silent killer for the Gators squad this season, winning with his uncanny efficiency as a scorer.

continues to benefit from Lofton’s absence as he’s forced to learn the offense from multiple spots. He knocked down a few triples on Tuesday and made impressive entry passes to big men to set up scoring opportunities. He is the silent killer for the Gators squad this season, winning with his uncanny efficiency as a scorer. C.J. Felder looks healthy and explosive after an injury-riddled 2021. He continues to impress with his elevated impact at the four.

looks healthy and explosive after an injury-riddled 2021. He continues to impress with his elevated impact at the four. Director of Player Development Taurean Green tested where his skills were at on Tuesday in the early portion of practice. The former Gators guard and multi-year pro provided a different look to the first team on defense in a ball-handling role. The guys who lined up against him faired well, allowing little room for him to work and even forced a missed shot and turnover. Even then, he proved to maybe still be the quickest player on the court at any given time.

Aleks Szymczyk played well on the inside with a few good moves on the block offensively. Coaches looking for more variety from his pick-and-roll game as he has the desire to pick and pop out to the three-point line continuously.

