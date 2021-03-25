Florida Gators Guard Ques Glover Enters Transfer Portal

Florida Gators sophomore guard Ques Glover has entered the NCAA transfer portal, as reported by Travis Branham of 247Sports.

Coaches are now allowed to make contact with Glover and recruit him to their team, however, Glover maintains the right to withdraw from the portal and return to UF should he choose to.

Glover would compile 3.6 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in an average of 10.8 minutes per game with the Gators in 51 career appearances. He saw his minutes, points, and assists per game regress as a sophomore compared to his freshman season in 2019-20, and averaged 1.2 turnovers per game across two seasons.

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound Knoxville, Tenn. native signed with the Gators as a consensus three-star prospect in the class of 2019. He flashed his abilities as a scorer at times with a career field goal percentage of .421, but never quite put it together or eliminated turnovers to the point where he could obtain more minutes.

Glover fielded 13 scholarship offers during his high school recruitment, ranging from the likes of Florida, Yale, Loyola-Chicago, New Mexico State, and various others.

Glover's departure is the second in as many days from Florida's backcourt after combo guard Tre Mann entered the 2021 NBA Draft and hired an agent on Tuesday. Within a calendar year, Florida has lost three point/combo guards via transfer or the draft, including Andrew Nembhard's transfer to Gonzaga last June.

Florida will look to rising senior Tyree Appleby, sophomore Niels Lane, and incoming freshman Kowacie Reeves to fill the roles left open by Mann's draft declaration and Glover's decision to enter the transfer portal.