FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballSI.com
Search

Florida Gators Guard Ques Glover Enters Transfer Portal

A second Florida Gators guard has decided to play elsewhere.
Author:
Publish date:

Florida Gators sophomore guard Ques Glover has entered the NCAA transfer portal, as reported by Travis Branham of 247Sports. 

Coaches are now allowed to make contact with Glover and recruit him to their team, however, Glover maintains the right to withdraw from the portal and return to UF should he choose to.

Glover would compile 3.6 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in an average of 10.8 minutes per game with the Gators in 51 career appearances. He saw his minutes, points, and assists per game regress as a sophomore compared to his freshman season in 2019-20, and averaged 1.2 turnovers per game across two seasons. 

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound Knoxville, Tenn. native signed with the Gators as a consensus three-star prospect in the class of 2019. He flashed his abilities as a scorer at times with a career field goal percentage of .421, but never quite put it together or eliminated turnovers to the point where he could obtain more minutes.

Glover fielded 13 scholarship offers during his high school recruitment, ranging from the likes of Florida, Yale, Loyola-Chicago, New Mexico State, and various others. 

Glover's departure is the second in as many days from Florida's backcourt after combo guard Tre Mann entered the 2021 NBA Draft and hired an agent on Tuesday. Within a calendar year, Florida has lost three point/combo guards via transfer or the draft, including Andrew Nembhard's transfer to Gonzaga last June.

Florida will look to rising senior Tyree Appleby, sophomore Niels Lane, and incoming freshman Kowacie Reeves to fill the roles left open by Mann's draft declaration and Glover's decision to enter the transfer portal.

USATSI_15474584_168388329_lowres (1)
Basketball

Florida Gators Guard Ques Glover Enters Transfer Portal

USATSI_13428633_168388329_lowres(1)
Football

Simms Includes Gators CB Marco Wilson on Top-6 CB List for 2021 NFL Draft

NFL FA
Football

Tracking Florida Gators Signings in 2021 NFL Free Agency

MincyJordan_210127_0605_AlexisGreaves (1)
Basketball

Florida Assistant Jordan Mincy Takes Jacksonville Head Coaching Job

Christian Robinson
Recruiting

2022 LB Jaron Willis Includes Florida Gators in Top 6

USATSI_15337963_168388329_lowres (1)
Football

2021 NFL Draft: Team Fits for Gators WR Trevon Grimes

USATSI_15754967_168388329_lowres(1)
Basketball

Florida Gators Sophomore Tre Mann Hires Agent, Declares for NBA Draft

USATSI_15048661_168388329_lowres(1)
Football

2021 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Releases Latest Mock Draft, Pitts Soars