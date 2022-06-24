Gators HC Todd Golden Sees Former USF Star Join Miami Heat in Summer League

The new era of Florida Gators basketball has official arrived with Todd Golden entering the fold in an attempt to return the program to its former glory.

However, before the Golden era swept through the streets of Gainesville, it ran roughshod over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco as he occupied the seat as the Dons head coach.

Spending three seasons at the helm at San Francisco, Golden had the opportunity to mold a bevy of talent en route to the school’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 1998.

The main contributor to that success was fifth-year senior Jamaree Bouyea. He entered his name into the fold of NBA draft prospects this offseason, and, while he went in drafted, Bouyea earned a summer league invited soon after the 58 selections were made on Tuesday night.

The Golden product will be taking his talents to South Beach to compete for the Miami Heat summer league squad, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Averaging 17 points on 47% shooting, five rebounds and four assists, Bouyea continued his constant streak of improvement from one season to the next during his time with USF.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, the graduate guard prospect pieced together a successful final campaign at the collegiate level in 2021-22, culminating in his spectacular farewell performance in March Madness.

Showing the ability to take over a game with his shooting prowess and range on the biggest stage of his career, Bouyea produced in a major way for the Dons to have a chance to advance in their lone tournament game in over two decades.

Despite the overtime loss to favored Murray State, the Seaside (Calif.) native’s career-high 36 points while connecting on 50% of his shot attempts, three rebounds and three assists elevated his status as a NBA Draft prospect.

It also contributed to Golden’s career growth opportunity.

While his breakout performance ultimately failed to result in a selection, it drew the attention of Pat Riley and the Miami Heat front office to give him a shot at proving himself in the summer league.

Simultaneously, he becomes the first domino to fall on Golden’s development resume.

As Golden steps into his post with the Gators for the first time this season, he will look to bolster that resume to create a positive connotation around the brand of basketball players Florida produces in the next few years and for the longevity of his tenure.

