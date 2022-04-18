VMI PG Transfer Trey Bonham Commits to Florida Gators

Photo: Todd Golden; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators continue the process of roster reconstruction this offseason with the big-time addition of point guard Trey Bonham via the transfer portal.

Bonham, a two-season standout with the VMI Keydets, announced his commitment to Florida on Monday, giving the Gators a rising star at a position of glaring need.

The sophomore guard from Mobile (Ala.) fills an immediate need in the Florida backcourt. He is expected to take on immediate starting duties as the primary ball-handler in the Gators system.

Standing at 6’0”, 170 pounds, Bonham accounted for 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, four assists and 1.3 steals per contest during the 2021-22 season and played a significant role in VMI’s 16 wins.

His production as an efficient scorer — knocking down nearly half of his field-goal attempts at 47.8% from the field, 34.8% of his three-point tries and 82.6% of his free throws — and a floor general showcases valuable analytical value to the pickup. That worth continues to grow when incorporating his promising two-to-one assist-to-turnover ratio.

Despite operating at a lower level of college basketball, the transition to the next level is expected to be smooth as Bonham enters into a system that favors guard play.

Bonham joins fellow transfers Will Richard and Alex Fudge as Gators that will see significant playing time immediately upon entry into the program.

He will be asked to lead the fast-paced charge of the offense, tasked with attacking the defense and facilitating to guys like Richard, Fudge, Kowacie Reeves Jr., Niels Lane and Myreon Jones on the wing as well as CJ Felder and Colin Castleton on the block.

This pickup provides Florida with serviceable talent and depth at point guard, an area that has grown grey after Tyree Appleby elected to depart from the program on April 4.

The Gators' diligence in bringing in high-level transfers to patch holes in the roster in year one of the new regime has the potential to pay dividends when the 2022-23 season commences in November.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.