Report: Gators PG Tyree Appleby Returning to College; Team Uncertain

Florida Gators point guard Tyree Appleby is returning for his final year of collegiate eligibility, but not necessarily at UF.

Update: Starting point guard Tyree Appleby is expected to transfer from the Florida Gators program for his final year of eligibility for the 2022-23 season, per Kevin McPherson of Hogville.com.

However, he hasn’t informed the University of his decision to this point.

Florida Gators' starting point guard Tyree Appleby is planning to return for his final year of collegiate eligibility for the 2022-23 season, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

However, the school he suits up for is still to be determined.

In two seasons with the Gators, Appleby has averaged 11.1 points, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game in 59 career contests.

Despite relative volatility in performance, Appleby has provided serviceable starting minutes for the Gators, a testament to his 44 career starts at UF.

Proving to be one of the most explosive players on the Gators roster in 2021-22, Appleby helped elevate Florida to monumental victories over Ohio State – knocking down a game-winning buzzer-beater triple – and Aubrun during the season. His 26 points against the Tigers aided Florida to its first-ever win against a top-two team and extended the Gators' unbeaten streak over AU at home since 1996.

Given the relative lack of depth and inexperience at the point guard position next season, new Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden will likely look to bring Appleby back into the fold as a ball handler.

But, Appleby is expected to explore other interests before making a final decision.

If he does return to Florida, he has the potential to be a valuable and veteran piece in Golden's first year to complement the foundation of Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Niels Lane in the backcourt.

While the fast-paced system could bode well for the fifth-year senior to operate in, Appleby would be called to limit his turnovers – averaging 2.7 throwaways per game during his UF career – under Golden, who has already stressed the importance of ball security.

