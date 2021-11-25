Watch: Tyree Appleby Hits Buzzer-Beater as Florida Beats Ohio State

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: Tyree Appleby Hits Buzzer-Beater as Florida Gators Beat Ohio State

    Watch Florida Gators guard Tyree Appleby sink a buzzer-beating three-pointer to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes.
    Author:

    "Here's Appleby, for a game-winner. A three-ball. YES! IT'S GOOD!" Mick Hubert shouted exuberantly into his microphone on Wednesday night.

    The No. 23 Florida Gators fended off the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Beach Division Championship round of the Fort Myers Tip-Off, and they couldn't have asked for a more heroic effort from senior guard Tyree Appleby.

    Catching a pass near midcourt from senior guard Myreon Jones, who caught a deflection from senior big-man Colin Castleton, Appleby carried the basketball for less than a second and a half down the court and pulled up from the left edge of the logo and nailed a three-point buzzer-beater to pull off a 71-68 victory.

    The Buckeyes owned a lead in the game for all but roughly four minutes in the first half and the majority of the second until the Gators managed to tie the game and flip the scoreboard twice in the final three minutes of regulation.

    Read More

    Prior to his sweet shot, Appleby connected with forward Anthony Duruji to assist a game-tying alley-oop. Duruji and guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. followed the dunk with stingy defense and a big-time shot contest that allowed Castleton, Jones and Appleby to collaborate on the victory-clinching three-pointer.

    The Gators now stand at 5-0 on the season and will return home to face Troy at 12 P.M. on Sunday, November 28.

    Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    USATSI_17225365_168388329_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    Watch: Tyree Appleby Hits Buzzer-Beater as Florida Beats Ohio State

    11 seconds ago
    Anthony Richardson
    Football

    Report: Gators QB Anthony Richardson Expected to Start vs. FSU, Jones Injured

    17 hours ago
    Anthony Richardson
    Football

    Roster Building Blocks for the Next Florida Gators Head Coach

    22 hours ago
    Dan Mullen
    Football

    What Caused the Florida Gators and Dan Mullen's Relationship to Unravel?

    23 hours ago
    Chris McClellan
    Recruiting

    Florida Gators Earn Commitment from DL Chris McClellan

    Nov 23, 2021
    USATSI_13734038_168388329_lowres(1)
    Football

    Florida Gators Look To Finish Season off Strong Against Florida State

    Nov 23, 2021
    UF-CAL
    Basketball

    Florida Gators Rolls Through Cal 80-60; Set to Face Ohio State

    Nov 23, 2021
    USATSI_14240502_168388329_lowres (1)
    Football

    Gators Players Pushing for Florida to Retain S&C Coach Nick Savage

    Nov 23, 2021