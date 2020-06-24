AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Bradley Beal Donates to Gators Facilities: 'I Want to Leave a Legacy'

Photo from University of Florida Athletic Communications

Zach Goodall

Washington Wizards and former Florida Gators shooting guard Bradley Beal has "committed to a major gift to benefit Florida's men's basketball program," the university announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Beal, 26, will help fund improvements to Florida's basketball facilities through a booster club gift and will have his name enshrined at the Bradley Beal Fuel Bar in the weight room. Beal is the third former UF student-athlete to make a donation and put their names up in the facilities recently, following NFL tight end Trey Burton and MLB pitcher Darren O'Day.

The two-time NBA All-Star and 2012 First Team All-SEC selection shared the motivation behind putting his name on the nutrition station in UF's release.

"I want to leave a legacy," said Beal. "[My mom] was a coach, a PE teacher, and she'd tell me, 'You have to fuel the body!' I really made an effort to put the right things in my system and once I got to the league I understood the importance of it all even more."

Beal went on to be selected with the third overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by Washington after a one-and-done career year at Florida, where he averaged 14.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game in 37 contests. Beal has consistently improved throughout his eight-year NBA career and is a pivotal piece for the Wizards, having averaged 30.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game before the novel coronavirus suspended the 2019 NBA season.

Even though Beal wasn't at Florida for long, he is grateful for the opportunities that UF provided him as he launched his basketball career. During the NBA All-Star break this year, in which Beal was arguably snubbed, he joined several other alumni in attending the renaming of Florida's basketball court in honor of former head coach Billy Donovan, on February 16th.

"Bradley has been a proud Gator for many years now and is someone we can count on to show up and support our men's basketball team whenever he has the opportunity," said Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin. "We're incredibly grateful for his willingness to also support our basketball programs financially with this enhancement to their practice facility, and are proud of the examples set by former student athletes who give back to the program."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 Recruiting Profile: Florida Gators Target DE Dallas Turner

After landing in his top-five, the Florida Gators will hope to secure the services of one of the best defensive ends in the nation, Dallas Turner.

Demetrius Harvey

Sources: 11 Florida Gators Student-Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19

After a strong start in returning student-athletes to campus, 11 Florida Gators student-athletes have tested positive for coronavirus.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Gators Freshman DE Princely Umanmielen Predicts Undefeated Season for Florida

As part of his YouTube Channel, D1Princely, Gators freshman DE Princely Umanmielen answers questions from fans on the upcoming season, and more.

Demetrius Harvey

by

skendallUF

2021 DE Dallas Turner Places Florida Gators in Top Five, Sets Commit Date

The Florida Gators find themselves in the top five schools for St. Thomas Aquinas 2021 defensive end Dallas Turner, who will be committing soon.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators PG Andrew Nembhard Will Transfer to Gonzaga

Florida's two-year starting point guard Andrew Nembhard has made his transfer decision.

Zach Goodall

2022 QB Jacurri Brown Fond of Relationship with Gators QB Coach Johnson

Highly-rated 2022 dual-threat quarterback Jacurri Brown spoke about his relationship with Florida quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson following his performance at Jacksonville's Elite Underclassmen Showcase on Saturday.

Zach Goodall

2021 Recruit Profile: Florida Gators Cornerback Commit Jordan Young

Taking a look at the recruiting history and long-term outlook for Florida's latest 2021 commit, cornerback Jordan Young.

Zach Goodall

2022 LB, Florida Gators Target Devin Smith Updates Recruitment

Participating in the Elite Underclassmen Showcase in Jacksonville (Fla.) this past weekend, Gators target LB Devin Smith is already drawing serious interest.

Demetrius Harvey

2022 RB Damari Alston Sees Opportunity with Florida Gators

Analyzing Class of 2022 running back Damari Alston after an exclusive interview following his offer from Florida.

Brandon Carroll

Gators Target, 2022 DL Gabriel Dindy Impresses at Elite Underclassmen Camp

A Florida Gators' 2022 recruiting target, Lakeland defensive end Gabriel Dindy lit up Jacksonville's Elite Underclassmen Showcase on Saturday.

Zach Goodall