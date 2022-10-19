Gators Center Colin Castleton Named to Preseason All-SEC First Team

Florida Gators center Colin Castleton earned Preseason All-SEC first-team honors, as voted on by media, on Wednesday ahead of SEC Basketball Media Day in Birmingham, Ala.

Castleton was listed as a forward on the first-team alongside Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, although he is expected to primarily man the five spot under head coach Todd Golden.

Castleton, who returns for his fifth year at the collegiate level and third year as a member of the Florida basketball squad, serves as a crucial contributor for the Gators on both ends of the floor heading into the year as he has since he arrived for the 2020-21 season.

Compiling 16.2 points, nine rebounds, 1.5 assists and two blocks per game last season, the Deland, Fla., native starred as a dynamic two-way piece at center for Florida.

His scoring prowess increased to 17.9 points per game in league play, most of which came while he dealt with a shoulder injury.

Already working well in the low post with a knack for creating shots at the rim, Castleton has seemingly expanded his game so far this preseason with the ability to knock down triples from the top of the key and play further out from the block.

His court vision from the interior is a significant positive for a Gators team better equipped with shooters than in the past.

Defensively, Castleton serves as a rim protector and currently ranks No. 10 in Florida program history in blocked shots with 116 over two seasons.

As a result, he was a major retention for Golden and the new coaching staff as they look to spark a quick turnaround in 2022-23. He looks to add to that impressive all-around resume with a third straight All-SEC campaign.

The Gators open up their 2022-23 schedule at home against Stony Brook on Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

