UF Fined for Storming the Court in Victory Over Auburn Tigers

The University of Florida won't get away with storming the court, as the SEC has levied a penalty on the university in wake of their victory over Auburn.

The University of Florida will be fined $50,000 by the Southeastern Conference for storming the court in the Florida Gators basketball 63-62 upset victory over the then-No.2 Auburn Tigers on Saturday, the conference announced earlier today.

Following the victory, fans would take to the court in celebration, though that was quickly stopped by security at the O'Connell Center.

"The Southeastern Conference announced today that the University of Florida will be fined for a violation of the league's access to competition area policy, due to fans entering the court following its men's basketball game against Auburn University on February 19," the SEC wrote in a statement.

"Florida will incur a fine of $50,000 for a first offense under the league's access to competition area policy. Fines levied against schools for violation of the access to competition area policy are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund."

This is Florida's first offense, but if it occurs again, they will be fined up to $100,000 and then up to $250,000 for third and subsequent offenses. The policy was originally adopted in 2004 and an increase in financial penalties was included during the 2015 SEC Spring Meetings.

Florida is currently ranked seventh in the SEC with a record of 16-10 on the year and 7-7 within the conference, tied with LSU, Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi State in conference play. Florida is unranked.

Their next bout will come against the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks as they look to close out the final four games of the season. Just two teams - the Razorbacks and the Kentucky Wildcats - are left on the schedule as ranked teams.

Florida will play the Georgia Bulldogs on Feb. 26, while playing the Vanderbilt Commodores on March 1.

