Florida’s Keyontae Johnson Collapses, In ‘Critical But Stable’ Condition

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed in the first half against Florida State and was taken to the hospital.

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson was taken to Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial Hospital after collapsing onto the floor in the first half against Florida State. He fell shortly after scoring via an alley-oop dunk and heading to the bench with the team during a timeout.

Johnson, as reported by Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger and confirmed by the team, is currently in “critical but stable condition” at the hospital. The forward fell to the ground after converting on an alley-oop just minutes into the game. Johnson had to be taken off the floor via stretcher by medical personnel.

After he was taken off the floor, GatorCountry’s Eric Fawcett reports that Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton asked Florida coach Mike White if he wanted to halt the game. After deliberation with his team, the Gators decided to keep playing.

Johnson left the game with five points early. He is Florida's leading scorer so far on the season, averaging 19.7 points per game off of a 63.9 field goal percentage. Before the season started, he was named the preseason SEC Player of the Year.

Additionally, Johnson is averaging six rebounds per game and 1.7 assists. He is yet to have a game this season without double-digit scoring, as he had 16 points against Army, 24 against Boston College and 19 against Stetson.

He has without question been Florida's offensive focal point. Outside of Tre Mann, nobody else is averaging double digits. Defensively, Johnson often guards the best player as well, joining Scottie Lewis for the title as the best defenders on the team.

As of now, the game is continuing at the Donald R. Tucker Center. The team announced that as soon as more updates are available, more will be provided.