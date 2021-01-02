Three Key Takeaways From Florida's 83-79 Victory Over LSU

Following a short hiatus for the Gators basketball team and a return to play this past Wednesday night at Vanderbilt, Florida opened up home SEC action with a victory over the Tigers of LSU.

Improving to 2-0 in conference play and 5-1 on the year off the backs of their starting five, Florida provided significant hope for the future of their season in an SEC open for the taking.

Leading throughout the majority of the second half—at one point by double digits—the Gators were in firm control until the final minutes. Despite a late surge in the last two by LSU to cause some suspense, Florida was able to prevail 83 to 79.

Here are three reasons why:

Colin Castleton is finding his groove after a slow start to the season

70% from the field, 100% from the free-throw line, and 21 points to show for it.

Beginning the season with just 26 points in Florida’s first four contests, Colin Castleton stood as a near non-factor on the offensive end.

However, in his last two outings, the transfer from Michigan has started to find his form wearing the Orange and Blue uniform. Combining for 44 points over the past two games, Castleton has significantly increased his efficiency and led the Gators in scoring in both.

As he continues to emerge as a legitimate option in the paint for UF, the offense looks to carry the momentum of high scoring performances forward as the year progresses.

Near excellence at the free-throw line wins the ball game.

At nearly any level of basketball, knocking down shots at the charity stripe constantly rings as an aspect of most importance.

Taking the free points that the opponent allows for can be the difference between wins and losses, which remained true in Florida’s battle with LSU at Exactech Arena.

Scoring nearly a fourth of their points from the free-throw line, Florida’s 87% shooting played a vital role in the four-point victory. As a team that plays with high intensity and speed, slowing the game down in those moments will prove vital throughout the rest of the year.

As for now, they’re beginning the season at an impressive 72.6% collectively.

83 points scored for UF is a sight for sore eyes

Fresh off a performance in which they scored 91 points against the Vanderbilt Commodores, Florida coupled that scoring outburst with yet another above-average outing in Gainesville.

As a team that has been plagued with offensive inefficiency in recent years, 83 points in the second game of their conference schedule provide optimism for the season's future.

Shooting a combined 50% from the field and scoring over 40 points in each half, the offensive unit's consistency that has been sorely lacking in recent years showed up in a big way.

Doing so against a team allowing nearly 68 points per game on the season, the Gators capitalized off the opportunities they were presented and overcame 13 total turnovers to continue the scoring onslaught they have produced as of late.

As a unit that emphasized the importance of avoiding the dreaded scoring droughts they have experienced in the past, the Mike White coached squad has been benefitted heavily from an increased tempo this season, as many believed they would.