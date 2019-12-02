Florida Hoops Drops Out of AP Top 25 Again

The Florida Gators have had about as up-and-down start to their 2019-20 men's basketball season as you can have.

Standing at 6-2 and riding a four game winning streak that includes the bragging rights of claiming the Charleston Classic Championship, you'd figure the once-ranked No. 6 Gators, who landed at No. 24 in last week's poll, would only be working themselves back up after falling out of the poll entirely two weeks ago.

Instead, the Gators find themselves on the outside looking in once again, as they've fallen out of the AP Top 25 for Week 5. Florida received 111 votes, more than any team to be left out a wide margin.

Florida's only contest during Week 4 was a 73-67 victory at home over Marshall. Granted, Florida struggled early against the 2-4 Thundering Herd, but a win is a win and a four game winning streak is a four game winning streak. You'd figure Florida would have hung onto a spot near the bottom of the rankings.

The Gators have continued to improve offensively as the season rolls on, now averaging 67.6 points per game compared to 62.5 through the first four games of the year. The team is .435 from the floor and hitting just over 30% of their three-point shots, and defensively, the Gators are allowing a FG% of .390, with teams going .274 from beyond the arc.

Florida will travel to face No. 24 Butler (7-0) on Saturday at noon. You can check out the rest of the Week 5 AP Top 25 here.