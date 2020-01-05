GatorMaven
Top Stories
Gator Maven
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida Mounts 21-Point Deficit to Begin SEC Play, Beat Alabama 104-98 in 2OT

Zach Goodall

A tale of two halves (and another half of a half - you do the math), sums up the beginning of SEC play for Florida Gators men's basketball.

Florida (9-4, 1-0 SEC) mounted a major comeback to pull off their first victory over the new decade, a 104-98 home win over Alabama (7-6, 0-1 SEC) in double-overtime. 

The issues that have limited Florida throughout the beginning of the 2019-20 season were evident in the first half. AT one point, Florida trailed Alabama by 21 points before half-time adjustments could be made. The team entered the locker room down 46-32, shooting just 16.7% from beyond the arc (1-6) compared to the Crimson Tide's 50% on 14 attempts.

Guard Noah Locke started off hot, knocking down three two-point shots and thee-of-five free throws, but no one else was able to step up offensively for Florida to keep up with Alabama's heat coming from downtown.

But the second half was a different story.

Florida was able to slow Alabama's roll in the second half, as the Crimson Tide's three-point percentage dropped to 28.6% on another 14 attempts. Meanwhile, the Gators finally found some flow offensively, as Locke posted another eight points paired with fellow guard Andrew Nembhard's 10 points in the final five minutes of the half.

And at that point, we had a tie ball game - 83-83. Florida entered overtime with momentum, coming off of a steal from Locke that he turned into a game-tying contested lay-in.

Despite struggles in the paint throughout the course of the game, freshman wing Scottie Lewis came alive in spurts to help Florida throughout both overtime periods. Much to the previous point, Lewis missed a contested two-pointer but utilized his eye-popping effort and drive to snatch the offensive rebound. When Lewis put the ball up once more, it fell through the net.

Big-man Kerry Blackshear Jr. nailed a shot as time expired in the first overtime period, but it was determined that he let the ball out just late and the game went on to double-free basketball. He dealt with foul trouble early in the second half, but rotated in and out through the end of regulation and over-time and stayed clean. His 24 points and 16 rebounds were critical to keep the Gators fighting.

Blackshear hit a second-chance layup off of a shot from Locke to begin double-overtime, and the Gators saw Alabama clinch a tie twice before finally putting the game away with six consecutive free throws in the final 42 seconds of play.

In the end, five Gators scored in the double digits, behind a career-high 25 points on 42.1% shooting for Nembhard. Blackshear, Lewis, and Keyontae Johnson finished with double-doubles.

The Gators finished shooting 43.4%, hitting 34.8% of their 23 three-point attempts. The improvement on offense from start to finish was drastic.

At halftime, this game felt like it was over. Alabama's three-point dominance seemed like too much for Mike White's struggling offense to keep up with. But second half adjustments to slow Alabama down from beyond the arc and to move the offense through the guards led to a surprising comeback victory in Florida's first bit of SEC action.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four-Star WR Xzavier Henderson Commits to Florida

Donavon Keiser

Columbus High School wide receiver Xzavier Henderson, brother of former, Gators cornerback C.J., has committed to Florida during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Gators QB Emory Jones: 'I Just Know I'm Ready'

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators begin the new decade with a quarterback dilemma - in arguably the best fashion a quarterback dilemma can be in.

Florida Gators 2020 Roster Outlook: Wide Receiver

Zach Goodall

We're taking a look at each position on the Florida Gators 2020 football roster as the team enters the offseason. Next up: Wide receiver.

The NCAA Transfer Portal Has Been a Friend to Dan Mullen

GrahamMarsh_

In Dan Mullen's two years at Florida, he has brought in a few transfers, and they have mostly worked out.

Scouting Report: What RB Lorenzo Lingard Provides the Gators

Brian Smith

A quick film room looking at the skills Lorenzo Lingard will bring to Florida's running back room.

UCLA LB, Gainesville Talent Noah Keeter Announces Transfer to Florida

Zach Goodall

The Gators have been active in the NCAA transfer portal this Friday afternoon.

Former 5-Star Miami RB Announces Transfer to Florida

Zach Goodall

The Gators have added another former five-star prospect to their roster via the NCAA transfer portal, at a huge position of need.

Film Room: Kaiir Elam's Impact Plays in the Orange Bowl

Zach Goodall

Kaiir Elam has the makings of Florida's next elite cornerback, and the freshman displayed his already-proven skill-set on national television during the Orange Bowl.

Florida Gators 2020 Roster Outlook: Running Back

Graham Marsh

We're taking a look at each position on the Florida Gators 2020 football roster as the team enters the offseason. Next up: Running back.

2021 QB Brock Vandagriff Decommits from OU; Could Florida Pursue?

Zach Goodall

The consensus No. 1 QB in the 2021 recruiting class is back on the market. Could the Florida Gators go after him?