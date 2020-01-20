GatorMaven
Former Gator Chandler Parsons Seriously Injured As Victim Of A DUI

GrahamMarsh_

Former Florida Gator basketball star and current Atlanta Hawks' small forward was hit by a drunk driver in a car accident and suffered "potentially career-ending" injuries, according to ESPN News Services. 

Parsons suffered multiple injuries, including a brain injury, a herniated disc and a torn labrum. The driver that caused the three-car crash admitted to drinking and was charged with a DUI, according to ESPN. 

As of now, it is unknown whether Parsons will continue his career. The injuries are potentially career-ending, but the full status of them is not fully understood yet. Parsons, 31, is being represented by Morgan & Morgan, who said in a statement regarding the accident "the at-fault driver created utter chaos on the roadway, needlessly endangering the lives of countless motorists; he now stands charged with DUI, admitted drinking, had alcohol in the car with him, passed out after causing a three-car crash at 2:00PM on a Wednesday in a busy intersection, seriously injuring and potentially ending Mr. Parsons' career as a professional athlete."

Over the summer, on July 3, 2019, Parsons was traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Atlanta Hawks for Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee. Since the trade, Parsons has only played in 100 games in the past four years, since he signed a deal with Memphis worth $94.8 million back in 2016. 

He has suffered through knee injuries most of his career. This season, he had only played in five games for Atlanta before the crash. But for his career, he is averaging 12.7 points per game on 46.2 percent shooting, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists. 

At Florida, Parsons played four seasons and had a decorated career in the orange and blue. He was named SEC player of the year his senior season and was named to SEC All-Tournament and AP All-American teams. 

His junior season, he hit two thrilling buzzer beaters against North Carolina State and South Carolina. The N.C. State shot is one of the most famous shots in Gator basketball history. 

