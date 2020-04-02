Former Gators Basketball Star Donates $500,000 Towards Coronavirus Relief Efforts

The nation has continued to suffer due to the ongoing pandemic COVID-19 (coronavirus). While the sporting world has come to a screeching halt, it has not prevented players from across all leagues to step up and donate money towards assisting those in need during these tough times.

That much can also be said for former Gators basketball star and current Philadelphia 76ers Center, Al Horford.

According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania , Horford will donate $500,000 towards aid for his home country of the Dominican Republic along with the five other locations the big man has played throughout his career, including: Gainesville (Fla.), Michigan, Atlanta (Ga.), Boston (MA.), and Philadelphia (Penn.).

Horford played high school basketball in Michigan, college basketball in Gainesville, and professionally in the other three areas in which he is allocating the funds.

Horford spent three years with the Gators and was a major contributor in back-to-back national championship victories in 2006 and 2007. The center would go on to the NBA after being drafted third overall by the Atlanta Hawks following his junior campaign. He is currently a member of the 76ers, and has played 13 years at the professional level.

Horford's donations come after the NBA decided to put a pause on the ongoing season in an effort to not put the players, staff, and fans at risk of any infection.

Currently, there have been no plans to resume any or all sports as the nation continues to fight the ongoing pandemic. There have been 234,483 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States along with 5,708 deaths, according to the New York Times.

For more information regarding Covid-19 visit CDC.gov or WHO.int.