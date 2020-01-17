GatorMaven
Top Stories
Gator Maven
Recruiting
Basketball

Gators Guard Andrew Nembhard Could Miss Auburn Game

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators point guard Andrew Nembhard has tested positive for the flu and will miss two consecutive practices entering the weekend, GatorsTerritory's Jacquie Franciulli reports.

This would leave Nembhard's availability for Florida's upcoming game against the No. 4 Auburn Tigers on Saturday in doubt. The Gators (11-5, 3-1 SEC) take on the Tigers (15-1, 3-1 SEC) at the O'Connell Center in Gainesville, at 1:30 P.M.

"We better be ready to play without him," coach Mike White told the media on Friday.

Losing Nembhard in the biggest game of Florida's up-and-down season to date would hurt, as Nembhard has come alive as of late amidst the team's offensive inconsistencies. 

His career-high 25 point outing was instrumental in Florida's 21-point comeback, double-overtime victory over Alabama to begin SEC play on January 4th. Nembhard has since followed with a double-double (21 points, 10 assists) in the Gators' 81-68 road victory over South Carolina.

Even when posting modest stat-lines, such as his 10-point, six assist performance in Florida's 71-55 win over Ole Miss on Tuesday, the offense has flowed better when Nembhard has had the ball in his hands - whether he's scoring or setting up others.

On the season, Nembhard is averaging 11.1 points, 5.9 assists, and 2.8 rebounds in just over 34 minutes per game

Not having Nembhard available against Auburn's defense, which is allowing only 68.8 points and leads the SEC with 17.1 opponent turnovers per game, would be a significant blow for the Gators. 

The team will have to rely on sophomore guard Noah Locke to have one of his up-performances offensively, which have been inconsistent during the year but have been seen against Alabama (18 points), Long Beach State (16 points), and Xavier (13 points).

Freshman guard Scottie Lewis will also have to step up on offense. Play like his recent four-game stretch against Utah State, Alabama, South Carolina, and Missouri (13 points, 5.3 rebounds) are encouraging, but he will also need to improve his passing in Nembhard's absence if he is to miss the game. Lewis has eight assists on the season.

Expect freshmen guards Tre Mann and Quez Glover to see increased minutes as well.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Huge news: Mississippi State hires Washington State head coach Mike Leach to the same position, and…

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Former Gators WR Antonio Callaway Signs With XFL Team

The troubled former Florida Gators wide receiver has landed on his feet, getting a second chance at pro football in the XFL.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Gators Film Room: The 2019 Breakout Player That No One Is Talking About...

Strongside defensive end Zachary Carter will be a force to be reckoned with in 2020.

Donavon Keiser

Gators Notes and Quotes from East-West Shrine Bowl Practice

Catching up with the three Florida Gators participating in the 2020 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Zach Goodall

Five NFL Comparisons For Florida Recruits

Here are five of Florida's top recruits, and what NFL players they resemble.

GrahamMarsh_

Florida Gators Finish at No. 6 in AP Top 25

The Gators enter the offseason with momentum in the polls, and loads of potential to capitalize it.

Zach Goodall

Five Play Prospect: Gators OL Issiah Walker Scouting Report

Next up in our "Five Play Prospect" series, scouting the Florida Gators' 2020 signing class, is offensive lineman Issiah Walker.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Report: Gators QB Feleipe Franks to Visit Arkansas

Franks continues to assess his transfer options, and is set to visit an SEC school this weekend.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gave the 2020 National Champions their Biggest Test

Comparing game results is always apples to oranges, but Florida's performance against LSU, compared to Clemson, is incredibly encouraging.

Ainslie Lee

by

gatorgab

Three Takeaways From Florida’s 71-55 Win Over Ole Miss

Florida beat Ole Miss 71-55 on Tuesday night at the O’Connell Center. Here are three takeaways.

GrahamMarsh_