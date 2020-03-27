Gators Player Profile: Analyzing Keyontae Johnson’s Emergence

Florida's leading scorer and arguably Florida's best defender.

That's forward Keyontae Johnson. The Norfolk, Virginia, native made a lasting impression this season as a rock for Gators this team that was relied on heavily. The All SEC First-Team selection improved dramatically from his freshman season.

What should be next for him? What does he mean to this program?

The Scorer

Johnson led UF in scoring this season with 14 points per game. This came despite having eight games in single-digit scoring. While Johnson was Florida's best option offensively, he was inconsistent early in the season.

In Florida's dominant victory over Auburn on Jan. 18, the forward only had five points. At that point, he was moving in and out of relevance for the orange and blue on the scoring end. That game and before came seven of his eight single-digit games.

After that?

He only had one single-digit performance the rest of the year. Beginning with the next game at LSU, he averaged nearly 16 points per game.

This means he had an upward trend. The sample size of his uptick in success was too big for just a few games where his right hand got hotter. He was a more confident player.

And perhaps the most important aspect of that confidence for him was his physicality. He is not a bad three-point shooter at 38 percent, but inside is where he shines. Later in the year, he was on a mission to get to the cup, and things like this happened:

The Defender

By far the most impressive aspect of Johnson's game is his versatility. His absurd physical shape allowed him to be the productive scorer he was while also defending at an elite level.

While guard/forward Scottie Lewis carried a heavy load defensively and point guard Andrew Nembhard and forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. helped out offensively, Johnson did both.

And statistically, it shows how badly Florida needs Johnson. When he is not on the floor, the Gators give up more buckets. Like, a lot more.

What's Next

If any Gator from this season has a case to test the NBA waters, it's Johnson. He showed this year that his physical presence along with much improved shooting can play at the next level.

However, Johnson has a prime opportunity to answer a looming question.

With his body already so developed, unlike guys like Scottie Lewis, the worry is that perhaps the ceiling for Johnson is near. He can only get so much quicker, faster, stronger, etc. Can he get that much better than he is right now?

The answer is that he can, but the best platform to prove that is college basketball. Another year in orange and blue can allow him to continue improving his three-point shot and continue improving his passing.

And yeah, he could show off a few more games like this:

With Blackshear gone next season, more opportunities will be there for the offense to run through other guys. Johnson is no exception.

This should mean more opportunities for assists to show off his ball distribution. But more importantly, it is another year to improve his three-point shot.

If he became a 40-45 percent outside shooter consistently, there is no reason he shouldn't average nearly 20 points per game. If he can score at that clip, NBA scouts will be on full notice.