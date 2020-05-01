Scouting Report: Florida Gators 2021 Commit Guard Kowacie Reeves Jr.

The Florida Gators received good news on Thursday in landing a commitment from 2021 combo guard Kowacie Reeves Jr of Westside High School (Macon, Ga.). Florida sent Reeves his first offer nearly two years ago, and after an extensive recruitment process, Reeves is now a Gator.

The 6-6, 170 lb. wing carries fantastic length, a trait similar to what we've seen from the wings that head coach Mike White has recruited to Florida in the past. Over his past two years as a starter for Westside, Reeves has averaged 19.8 points, five rebounds, two steals, 1.5 assists per game. Averaging 1.1 points per shot, Reeves is 41 percent from the field and 32 percent from behind the arc during his high school career.

Of course, stats only tell part of the story, and that can especially be said at the high school level. But what does Reeves bring to the table from a skill-set perspective? Sports Illustrated All-American basketball recruiting reporter Jason Jordan and AllGators' Graham Marsh have both compiled quick scouting reports on Florida's newest addition.

Jason Jordan, SI All-American

Kowacie Reeves Jr. is a great prospect for Mike White's uptempo style because he's a long wing who can fill it up from the perimeter and he can get around his man and knock down the mid-range jump shot as well. His length allows him to play the passing lanes really well and he's got a strong feel for the game on both ends. He's a capable ball-handler and can create his own shot; he's at his best when he's in attack mode and he rarely leaves that state mentally.

Graham Marsh, AllGators