AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

March 11, 2020: A Day We've Never Seen In Sports

GrahamMarsh_

If you care about sports, you know the story by now. 

The Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder were set to tip-off in a midweek matchup Wednesday night. After an unusually long delay by the referees to start the game, curiosity grew. 

Fans, players and the broadcast all seemed confused about what the hold up was. Moments later, it was announced that Utah center Rudy Gobert had COVID-19, more commonly known as Coronavirus. 

Upon that knowledge, both teams were quarantined in their respective locker rooms and fans were told to exit the arena. Little did most know at the time, but this game would be just a part of a day never seen before in the history of sports. 

Within hours, everything imaginable was getting canceled in the sports world. The NCAA had already announced that March Madness would be played without fans this season. When that announcement was made in the afternoon of March 11, it felt like enormous news. Later that night, it was a ticker topic on the bottom of sports channels. 

The NBA elected to postpone the season shortly after what happened in Oklahoma City. Now? 

Everything in the sports world is getting canceled: college basketball conference tournaments, other collegiate sports in season, spring football games, The Players Championship and The Masters in golf, etc. 

By Thursday afternoon, seemingly every major upcoming sporting event was either canceled or moving towards that. The NCAA announced Thursday that March Madness, along with every other winter and spring sport championship is canceled for the season. 

Unreal. 

March 11, 2020, is a day that is unprecedented in the sports world. We have never seen anything like this. From the mere idea of playing games without crowds, to Gobert jokingly touching everyone's stuff days before he was actually infected with the virus, to the NBA indefinitely putting the 2020 season on pause, this is brand new to all of us. 

Players and coaches aren't sure how to prepare now. Fans don't know how to process it and media aren't quite sure how to cover this. All any of us really know for sure as sports enthusiasts is we will all remember where we were on March 11, 2020. 

Unfortunately, these postponements and cancellations are likely going to cost those that put these events on millions of dollars. Fortunately, they're doing it anyway. 

This could potentially change the perspective on sports entirely. We, as sports consumers are accustomed to athletics on our televisions and our phones constantly. We love sports. That's why fans watch it with so much passion and that's why a lot of us work in it. 

But games, even games that produce millions, are not as important as the health of people, involved in sports or not. The reality is that the large crowds that sporting events draw caters to more people getting sick. 

And eventually, when the virus dissipates and life returns to normal and athletics return to action, sports will unite us as they always do. The very reason that sports need to be canceled right now, will be the same reason that sports will be so crucial after this is over. 

That same collection of people, gathered to enjoy watching athletes do what they do best, has an impact on people that nothing else seems to have. When the time is right, it will give us the comfort we desperately need. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC Tournament, Regular and Postseason Athletic Events Canceled as Coronavirus Spreads

Florida vs. Georgia is one of several games to be canceled today, seemingly as the sporting world shuts down.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Gators TE Kyle Pitts Gets Bigger, Stronger During Offseason

After a stellar sophomore campaign, Gators tight end Kyle Pitts is getting set to become a more complete player in 2020.

Demetrius Harvey

SEC Will Hold All Events Without Fans Amidst Coronavirus Spread

Athletic events will be held without fans amidst the spread of the COVID-19.

Zach Goodall

by

Ct33

Six Gators Selected in Latest USA Today 7-Round Mock Draft

Yesterday, NFL teams finalized their draft positions by allocating all compensatory selections to various teams, and multiple Gators saw their dreams come true in this latest 7-round mock draft.

Demetrius Harvey

Highly Rated 2021 RB Names Florida as his Leader: 'I Love the Coaching Staff'

The IMG Academy standout is focusing on the SEC in his recruitment, and the Florida Gators currently lead the pack.

Zach Goodall

Mullen Appreciates Depth Being Built on Gators Offensive Line

A weak spot on Florida's 2019 roster is now projected to carry loads of depth, and it has Dan Mullen excited.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Finally Eligible, Dan Mullen 'Expects a Lot' From Brenton Cox Jr.

Officially eligible, transfer-linebacker Brenton Cox enters his first full season with the Gators under high expectations.

Demetrius Harvey

Lomas Brown Selected to 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class

Lomas Brown is the 12th former Gator named to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Zach Goodall

Could Gators LB Mohamoud Diabate Emerge as the David Reese II Replacement?

The versatile rising-sophomore linebacker could be set to take on a large role on the Gators defense in 2020.

Demetrius Harvey

2021 DE Blown Away by First Florida Visit: 'That Was Really Amazing'

2021 edge rusher Khristian Zachary plans to visit Florida again after a successful first trip.

Zach Goodall