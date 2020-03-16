Report: Forward Dontay Bassett Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Florida forward Dontay Bassett has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Bassett, currently a junior, played sparingly during the 2019-20 season for Florida, which was cut short amidst the global pandemic COVID-19. Averaging 6.7 minutes per game in his 17 appearances, the 6-9, 236 lb. forward averaged 1.2 points and 1.7 total rebounds per game as a member of the frontcourt rotation.

Minutes at the 4 and the 5 were awarded to freshman forward Omar Payne and freshman center Jason Jitoboh in 2019, over Bassett. With one remaining year of eligibility, Bassett will look into an alternative that can provide more playing time.

Florida signed JUCO transfer, 6-8, 210 lb. power forward Osayi Osifo from Eastern Florida State College in November. He will be eligible next season.