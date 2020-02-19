AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Three Takeaways From Florida's 73-59 Win Over Arkansas

Graham Marsh

A double-double and 15-17 free throws will work. 

In Florida's 73-59 victory over Arkansas on Tuesday night in the O'Connell Center, UF forward Keyontae Johnson was an all-around force. His career-high 24 points off 15-17 free-throw shooting, paired with 10 rebounds, were too much for the Razorbacks to deal with. It helped earn the Gators their third straight win, the fifth of their last six. 

What did we learn from this victory? Here are three takeaways.

Johnson and Andrew Nembhard are the go-to's

Every college basketball team needs one or two guys to go get their own shot. In big moments, and in times when the offense is stagnant for whatever reason, you need guys that can create their own shot. 

Part of why UF has struggled so often this year in close games down the stretch is because it has tried to make forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. that guy. The sample size is big enough to know that he is not that guy. He is not the one to go get a huge bucket in big moments. 

But Johnson and Nembhard are. We have seen them do it enough now. 

After a tough few minutes to begin the second half, Arkansas cut into Florida's lead. So much so that the Razorbacks shrunk it all the way down to a two-point lead. Arkansas' guard Mason Jones had 21 for the game, and 13 of those in the second half.

What could give the momentum back to the Gators? 

Nembhard shooting a perfect 5-5 from the floor in the second half. 

Time after time, when the Razorbacks seemed like they would even the score or take the lead, Nembhard or Johnson created their own shot and just made it happen. In the tournament, you have to have that to make a run. 

Blackshear has to avoid fouls

This has been one of my takeaways in far too many games at this point. It is almost more shocking when Blackshear doesn't get in foul trouble at this point. He had four on Tuesday, and thus only played 12 minutes to score just two points. 

This could haunt UF later on against better teams. It wasn't very significant against 16-10 (4-9 SEC) Arkansas. But against Kentucky? Or LSU? The Gators will probably need Blackshear down the stretch of those games. 

Two fouls in the first five minutes and then another three minutes in the second half won't work. 

Noah Locke's early start was big

The shooting guard cooled off in the second half, scoring just two points. But early in this one, he led UF in scoring with nine points, hitting three of his four treys. 

That helped the Gators fly out to a 30-11 lead. Without that early surge, Arkansas may have taken the lead when it got hot in the second half. Even though Locke was a non-factor in the second half, he did enough early to have a thumbprint on this game. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Projecting the Gators 2020 Spring Linebacker Depth Chart

Taking a look at the Gators linebacker depth chart in 2020. How big of an issue will the lack of depth when the fall arrives?

Brandon Carroll

Tuesday's Take: Florida's Offensive Line Will Become A Strength In 2020

In 2019, a major weakness for Florida was the offensive line, particularly in the running game. But in 2020, it will be a strength. Here's why.

GrahamMarsh_

If Noah Locke Sinks Shots, Florida Swims

Florida shooting guard Noah Locke has been streaky all season, and so have the Gators - which doesn't seem to be a coincidence.

GrahamMarsh_

by

Venomater

Florida vs. Marshall: Opening Weekend Series Info and Preview

Here is all the information you need for Florida's 2020 opening weekend series against Marshall.

Zach Goodall

Gators Ready for Lights to Turn on for Final Season at McKethan Stadium

With a year of experience under the belts of Florida's young core, Kevin O'Sullivan's team is ready to bounce back from a down 2019 season.

Zach Goodall

Projecting the Gators 2020 Spring Defensive Line Depth Chart

Florida is doing a lot of shuffling to their defensive line this offseason. What will it look like in spring camp?

Zach Goodall

Projecting the Gators 2020 Spring Offensive Line Depth Chart

Taking a look at the 2020 spring depth chart for the Gators offensive line. Will the mix of experience and youth aid the Gators heading into next season?

Brandon Carroll

by

Florina Welcome

Top 2021 Safety, Visiting for Florida's Junior Day, Praises Gators' 'Family Culture'

One of the top safeties in the 2021 class is set to visit Florida for the second junior day in a row.

Zach Goodall

Three Takeaways From Florida's 84-66 Win Over Vanderbilt

The Gators beat Vanderbilt 84-66 on Saturday, here are three things that we learned.

GrahamMarsh_

by

ajjax1811

Five Mid-Year Enrollees Who Could Stand Out in Florida's Spring Camp

The Gators enrolled 15 prospects in January. Which of those players have a chance to stand out immediately?

Zach Goodall