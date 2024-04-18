Report: Gators Basketball get Commitment from 4-Star Forward
Florida Gators basketball head coach Todd Golden and his staff have been busy on the recruiting trail. They've added their second 4-star commitment of the week after Alex Lloyd of Westminster Academy in Fort Lauderdale chose the Gators according to reports.
"2025 four-star SF Alex Lloyd has committed to Florida, source tells On3Sports," reported Joe Tipton on X. "The 6-4 junior is ranked 51st overall nationally."
Lloyd joins Chattanooga Mocs transfer Sam Alexis who chose the Gators this week. Alexis is a 6-10 power forward.
Lloyd is listed as the No. 18 small forward in the country by On3. However, he is listed as No. 8 combo guard by 247Sports. Lloyd's versatility will be appreciated by Golden.
"A long and wiry scorer who can get buckets or run a team, Lloyd should be able to play both on and off the ball in a Gators uniform," wrote 247Sports' National Basketball Analyst Eric Bossi.
"They see him as a shooting guard and a point guard who can play the one or two," Lloyd's father Oliver told 247Sports. "He's versatile but will mostly play at those spots and be like a floor general. He's that combo guard type."
Lloyd is the first member of the 2025 Florida Gators recruiting class. The quality of his commitment gives the Gators the No. 9 ranked class for 2025 according to 247.