Report: Florida Gators Lose Commitment from 4-Star OL
The Class of 2025 for Florida Gators football hit a bump in the road this week when 4-star offensive lineman Peyton Joseph of Fort Valley, Ga. decommitted according to multiple reports.
On3's Hayes Fawcett was one of the first to report on Joseph.
"Four-Star IOL Peyton Joseph has Decommitted from Florida, he tells me for On3 Sports," reported Fawcett on X. "The 6’4 315 IOL from Fort Valley, GA had been Committed to the Gators since February. Holds a total of 49 Offers."
Joseph is currently ranked the No. 14 interior offensive line prospect by On3 and the No. 225 overall prospect in the nation.
247Sports is a little higher on Joseph; they have him No. 6 on the interior offensive line and No. 107 nationally.
Joseph originally committed to the Gators in February, but it was a pledge written in dry erase rather than sharpie, He still planned visits to several other schools including multiple visits to Florida State.
Joseph liked the total package Florida had to offer when he originally made his commitment.
"It all came down to player development, culture of the school, and academics for all schools when I narrowed it down from those things with each school," Joseph told Blake Alderman of Swamp247 in February.
The loss of Joseph leaves the Gators with four commitments for the Class of 2025: 4-Star defensive lineman Jalen Wiggins from Tallahassee, 4-Star running back Waltez Clark from Tampa, 3-Star wide receiver Josiah Abdullah from Atlanta, Ga., and 3-Star offensive tackle Enoch Wangoy from Jacksonville.
Among SEC teams, only Vanderbilt (3) and Missouri (1) have fewer commitments than the Florida Gators, and their recruiting ranking from 247Sports sits at 42nd in the country.