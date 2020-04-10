2020 NFL Draft: Florida WR Van Jefferson Scouting Report

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to kick off in less than two weeks now on April 23rd-25th, and with that many Gator-hopefuls have been steadily preparing to hear their names called on one of the three days.

One of those players is former Gators wide receiver Van Jefferson, who originally transferred to the university after two years at Ole Miss.

Jefferson made an immediate impact for the Gators, hauling in 35 receptions for 503 and six touchdowns in 2018 while tallying 49 receptions for 657 and six touchdowns this past season. According to Pro Football Focus, Jefferson graded out at 71.0 overall as a receiver, and accumulated 783 yards after catch over the past four seasons.

Due to a foot injury, Jefferson was unable to participate in the 2020 NFL Combine, which could play a role in his potential draft selection, although Jefferson is expected to land somewhere in rounds three or four. Due to this year's class being historical at the wide receiver group, Jefferson has to jump several hurdles to move up higher.

At 6-foot-2, 197 pounds, Jefferson was one of the smoothest route-runners for the Gators and in the entire nation over the past couple of years. Currently, his father, Shawn Jefferson, coaches the wide receivers with the New York Jets - someone Jefferson says has made a major impact on his development over the years.

We have already taken a deep dive into Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson, now it's time to take a look at Jefferson, and his strengths and weaknesses are heading into the NFL.

What Jefferson Excels at:

One of the major points of emphasis for a wide receiver heading into the NFL is their understanding of the route tree. Absent that, many receivers struggle to get off to a fast start during their rookie seasons.

For Jefferson, that won't be a problem. One of Jefferson's best traits stems from his ability to run crisp, smooth routes, easily breaking away from defensive backs attempting to keep up.

Jefferson showed off quick feet and explosive lateral movement, able to bounce in and out of routes effortlessly. While he does not display top-end speed, he showcased decent speed during his routes early and often against opponents in both 2018 and 2019, able to effortlessly provide himself a cushion.

Jefferson was also clocked in as one of the fastest receivers at the Reese's Senior Bowl, earlier this year.

Here, Jefferson is able to show off his balance by running a zig route to perfection. Initially putting pressure on the corner outside before coming to a screeching halt and going back inside to catch the football from Florida quarterback Kyle Trask for a touchdown.

At the senior bowl, Jefferson illustrated yet again why he is one of the best route runners in the draft, able to beat the cornerback's press-man coverage and drop his hips going into his break, leaving the cornerback several feet behind him.

Jefferson presents himself as an easy target for the quarterback. Against LSU last season, the former Florida wide receiver hauled in eight catches for 73 yards against press-man coverage, often getting a free release due to his quickness off the line of scrimmage.

Top-rated cornerback Kristian Fulton struggled to keep up with Jefferson on a back-shoulder throw, needing to respect Jefferson's speed downfield. This is an area in which Jefferson excels.

Instead, Jefferson stops on a dime, never giving a tell to the cornerback as he breaks away and hauls in the catch. Consistency is key here, and Jefferson was able to accomplish the same route combination on the very next play, using his hands to get away from Fulton.

Jefferson's hands are more than capable. According to Pro Football Focus, coach's son dropped only four passes in 2019, and 13 over his four-year collegiate career.

Where Jefferson needs to improve:

Although Jefferson displays fantastic movement skills for his size, he does appear to be on the slim side, not able to (often) out-physical defensive backs at the point of attack. While he did show signs of this during his career at Florida, his overall game can be outmatched if a defender is able to get a hand on him.

Jefferson was unable to showcase his athletic ability at the NFL Combine this year due to a foot injury, which will be a red flag for teams considering they cannot workout players prior to the draft due to the ongoing pandemic.

With only five receptions of 20 yards or more, and mediocre run-after-catch skills, the question of his deep-threat ability is valid, likely relegating him to a Z or slot receiver at the next level.

At 24 years old, Jefferson is not likely to develop much more physically, what you see is what you get. For NFL teams, the prospect of taking a receiver that has a high floor is enticing, however, early on teams will think long and hard before taking someone who won't gain much more athleticism at the next level.

While Jefferson did well when given the opportunity, his lack of production over the entirety of his career could cause teams to give some pause in selecting him early. He was never the Gators' receiving leader, and never topped more than 657 yards in a season.

Overall Outlook:

Jefferson projects as a high-floor, route running machine with the ability to become a dependable player early on in his professional career. While he may not burn a defense, he will present a quarterback with an easy, trustworthy target on the outside or in the middle of the field.

Likely a third-round selection, the former Gators receiver will be best suited as a short-intermediate threat, able to showcase his smooth and suddenness. While there are certain areas that will need improvement in his game, Jefferson is one of the safest receivers in this class and will likely have an extended NFL career because of it.