2020 NFL Draft: Three NFL Team Fits for Gators RB Lamical Perine

Now that we've given NFL team fits for several Gators draft-hopefuls such as wide receiver Van Jefferson, and defensive linemen Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga, it's time to take a look at one of Florida's most dynamic offensive players over the past two years.

Lamical Perine, a former three-star running back out of Theodore High School in Theodore (Ala.) first set foot on Florida's campus in 2016, initially splitting reps with former Gators running back Jordan Scarlett as a freshman.

In his collegiate career, Perine has rushed for 2,485 yards on 493 carries, while tallying 22 rushing touchdowns - ranking 11th all-time in Florida's history for career rushing touchdowns. The 23-year-old also added 72 receptions for 674 yards and eight touchdowns, including 40 receptions for 262 yards and five touchdowns during his senior season at Florida.

While Perine, 5-foot-10, 216 pounds, is not considered an incredible athlete based on his 2020 NFL Combine scores, he does have the propensity to be a grinder in the run game, and has excellent vision and footwork to get himself out of potentially sticky situation.

Recently, Gators head coach Dan Mullen recently spoke about Perine's draft stock at his Pre-Spring press conference.

"I think that’s something that as you see (Perine) now moving forward that I think a lot of people at the next level in the NFL are so excited about is his versatility as a running back," said Mullen. "And his versatility of not just running the ball between the tackles, but his versatility being in the slot or flexed out or creating matchup problems across the board."

Any interested teams will likely take a good look at Perine's third-down ability, something coveted in today's pass-first NFL.

While Perine has plenty of potential, however due to the strength of this year's running back draft class, the former Gators running back could fall as far as the fifth round. One positive, however is the lack of wear-and-tear Perine has on his body (123.25 carries per season on average in his career).

Philadelphia Eagles

Fourth round: 127th, 145th, and 146th overall; Fifth Round: 168th



While the Eagles found themselves a fantastic running back after selecting Miles Sanders in round two last season, the team still dealt with issues at the position due to various injuries. According to NJ Advanced Media's Mike Kaye, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman stated last week that the team would "continue to" add running backs - along with offensive linemen - throughout the offseason.

Veteran running back Darren Sproles retired and Jordan Howard left for the Miami Dolphins via free agency. This leaves only Sanders and third-year running back Boston Scott as the two major contributors at running back left on the Eagles' roster.

Perine would provide ample talent to Phildelphia's backfield, able to tote the rock in relief of Sanders while also providing yet another option as a receiver for quarterback Carson Wentz.

By virtue of having three selections in the fourth round, the Eagles will have the luxury of taking a guy like like Perine if he were to fall to them. While the team may have other holes to fill, namely at wide receiver, the Eagles would do well in addressing the running back position multiple times throughout the draft.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fourth round: 117th and 139th overall; Fifth Round: 161st overall

The Buccaneers made a move this offseason that very few honestly saw coming in signing future hall of fame quarterback Tom Brady in free agency only a few short weeks ago. With Brady, comes a new element to the Buccaneers' offense - a pass-catching running back.

Over the course of his 20-year career, Brady has routinely relied on several pass-catching running backs, most recently passing the pigskin to Patriots running back James White 95 times last season with white accounting for 72 receptions - the second-most on the team last season.

For the Buccaneers, their primary running back, Ronald Jones, while he certainly improved in the passing game last season (31 receptions for 301 yards), still is best used when running between the tackles and perhaps not as an every-down running back.

Jones' relief, Peyton Barber, left for Washington via free agency earlier offseason. The Buccaneers as a result will need insurance for Jones, along with another reliable target for Brady. Perine could provide both and with two selections in the fourth round, Tampa Bay could be in a prime position to acquire his talents.

Tennessee Titans

Fifth Round: 174th overall

The Titans are a dark-horse candidate to select a running back this year. While the team is heavily invested in franchise-tagged running back Derrick Henry, Tennessee has yet sign the former Yulee-Bulldozer to a long-term deal.

Even with the workhorse running back in the fold for this season, the Titans released receiving back Dion Lewis earlier this offseason. No running back aside from Henry currently on the Titans roster had more than 11 carries. Inexperience and a lack of talent at the position could give the Titans another reason to address the position via the 2020 NFL Draft in April.

While the Titans do not yet have a fourth-round selection in this year's upcoming draft, if Perine were to fall to their pick in the fifth round he'd make an excellent selection. His capability to be a true handcuff to Henry, that Lewis couldn't be last season, would make a major difference in their offense.

The Titans also have an option of selecting Perine with their third round pick (93rd overall), however barring a run on running backs, it wouldn't appear likely he would be the selection.