3 Florida Gators That Need to Take a Big Leap in 2022

Photo: Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

There are going to be a lot of expectations for the Florida Gators this year. With a new coaching staff, there will be plenty of excuses handed out on their performance, but also not many excuses if they do not at least have a modicum of success throughout the year.

Though the team has a new staff at hand, and it will be reasonable to expect some bumps along the way, the purpose of firing one staff and bringing another in is to have better results. Otherwise, what's the point?

The same can be said of its players, who will now be coached by, presumably, better coaches than in years past. Their level of play will need to rise as such, and that's no different from several players that are currently on the roster, heading into their second or third years on the team.

Of course, the success of the team doesn't hinge on all of these players, but if their level of success rises, so will the teams. With head coach Billy Napier now in change, there is certain to be a different level of expectations set within the building.

"We want to establish expectations as a new group, a new way of operating here, establishing accountability. It’s important that we’re consistent, we’re fair," Napier said in January, earlier this year.

Those expectations are likely born out throughout all of the phases implemented by Napier and his staff. The first bit of those expectations has already been underway, with Napier and his staff getting a good look at their leaders in preparation for the season.

The next part will occur during the season when Florida can get a real feel for the state of the program.

Still, there are a few players that will be incredibly important to their success moving forward, and those players need to take a big leap in order for it to occur.

Below are three players that need to take a big leap in 2022:

QB Anthony Richardson

Richardson is the obvious choice. After playing sparingly in 2021, playing behind former Florida quarterback Emory Jones and dealing with injuries, Richardson is poised to take on the starting QB role for Florida in 2022.

Where the QB goes, the team will certainly follow, and that has been tracked throughout the recent history of college football. Alabama's Bryce Young has taken the program to new heights offensively, whereas former LSU Tigers QB Joe Burrow put up a record-breaking season during that program's national title run.

Florida is in a similar position, though perhaps not nearly as complete as a team as those programs. During Napier's first year as the team's head coach, his identity will have to be established by his players throughout the year. Richardson is at the forefront of that.

After posting modest numbers in limited time last year, look for Richardson to expand his arsenal, playing in a system that was built around him, rather than for another QB without the same physical traits that he possesses. This should enable the redshirt sophomore to reach new heights, something that is desperately needed at Florida.

DT Gervon Dexter

Every defense needs an anchor and cornerstone. Dexter has the potential to be just that entering his junior season at Florida. Over the past two years, Dexter has been forced to play plenty of snaps due to depth issues on the team's defensive line.

He has accounted for 70 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks over the past two years. Dexter has quickly become one of the best defenders for Florida, and their success on defense could hinge on how big of a jump he takes this year as he prepares to potentially enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

During the past two years, Dexter hasn't had to step up and necessarily be "the guy" for Florida's defense. The program always had a stalwart player, last year's being cornerback Kaiir Elam, who was drafted in the first round by the Buffalo Bills. This year, it's a bit different.

"I didn't have to jump in and have to kind of like be that guy, ASAP," Dexter reflected in April this year. "It was like, get a little bit this year, and then a little more this year. And now this year, I should be ready to show everything."

Taking on more of a leadership role, Dexter ought to be able to be "the guy" in Gainesville this year. With depth issues on its DL, the program will need every bit of juice it can get out of him this season.

CB Jason Marshall Jr.

Though it appears a bit odd to include a true sophomore on this list, but Marshall demonstrated so much progress during his freshman season in 2021 that a big leap from him this year will do wonders for the Florida defense.

Last year, Marshall would appear in all 13 games, starting six. He added 23 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception and four pass breakups. Playing alongside or in place of Elam last season, Marshall showed a proficiency that is not expected from a freshman.

He would finish the year grading out among the best corners in all of college football, allowing a completion percentage of just 36.8%. Just one corner finished with a better rate, Western Michigan's Dorian Jackson at 34.5%.

This year, Marshall has an opportunity to become yet another cornerstone player for Florida and its defense. Under the guidance of elite CB coach Corey Raymond, Marshall should take an even bigger step forward than what was previously anticipated.

Given that Florida is entering a semi "rebuilding" year, Marshall's importance on defense is that much bigger, making him a candidate to make a huge leap in 2022.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.