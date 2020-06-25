CFN: Florida Gators' Kyle Pitts, Trask Among Top-30 Players Entering 2020

Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts and quarterback Kyle Trask continue to get national recognition, this time they're listed in the top-30 players entering the 2020 collegiate season by College Football News.

The No. 1 player in college football, according to CFN is LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Chase, entering his junior season is liable to be selected in the top 10 of next year's draft, and potentially could be selected in the top five thanks to his size and speed combination to go along with his route-running ability.

Interestingly enough, Pitts, who is thought of as one of the best tight ends in college football, is listed as the 20th best player, whereas Trask is listed at No. 16.

Both players are entering their - likely - last season with the Gators. Trask is a redshirt senior and will not have any eligibility remaining following the conclusion of the season, and Pitts is a junior who has high draft capital, likely to declare following this season if he is to perform at the level he is slated to and feels comfortable with the decision.

While both Pitts and Trask had impressive showings in 2019, entering the year they were not thought of as big-time players. Pitts was coming off of a freshman campaign in which he hauled in just three receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown, and while he was thought to be a player to watch moving forward thanks to his impressive size, listed at 6-foot-6, 246-pounds as a true freshman.

Last season, Pitts hauled in 54 receptions for 649 yards and five touchdowns, earning himself First-Team All-SEC honors, and is now thought of as one of the best tight ends to enter the season, if not the best tight end in Division-I football.

Trask on the other hand was even more of an unknown entering the season. Having never played a single down as a starting quarterback since his freshman year of high school, the thought of him playing left many observers with questions. He would go on to perform as one of the best SEC quarterbacks on the year, however, earning himself the starting nod to enter 2020.

Both Pitts and Trask will be absolutely crucial to the Gators' offense this season. A tight end is typically a quarterback's best friend and continuing that connection will allow the Gators to completely open up their offense in the middle of the field, along with giving Trask the safety valve needed after losing sure-handed receivers such as Van Jefferson and Josh Hammond earlier this year to the NFL.

In a potentially prove it or lose it season finale for Pitts and Trask, they'll look to live up to their lofty expectations as two of the top-30 players in college football.