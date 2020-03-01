AllGators
C.J. Henderson Records Second-Fastest 40 Yard Dash Among Cornerbacks

GrahamMarsh_

Speed kills.

And for former Florida Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson, speed was a key component of his killer NFL Combine performance.

Henderson, standing at 6-0 3/4”, 204 lbs., posted a 4.39 40 yard dash on Sunday at the Combine. 

With a game predicated on speed and after posting a jaw-dropping 4.35 40 time coming out of high school, it’s of little surprise to see him perform well in the drill, finishing second-fastest of all of this year's defensive backs. 

Henderson has frequently been assessed as a first round prospect by NFL Draft analysts and scouts, and his performance at the Combine should solidify that status. Perhaps, even as a top-20 pick lock. 

His second time was slightly slower than his first, at 4.41. And despite that number being a little worse than expected, his recovery speed on film should still be plenty to convince a team to pick him early on day one. 

Perhaps more impressive than his 40 on Sunday, however, was his bench press on Saturday. Henderson threw up the 225-pound bar 20 times, which tied all DB's with Penn State's John Reid. 

More than likely, Henderson will be picked somewhere in the teens. Of the teams pickings 11-20, the New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars need cornerbacks. The Miami native should be an attractive target for any of those franchises. 

Ohio State's Jeff Okudah will almost assuredly be the first corner taken that Thursday night in April. But after that, Henderson is the favorite to be the very next corner selected. 

